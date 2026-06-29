Big news for the Miami Heat: According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Andrew Wiggins intends to sign a three-year, $64 million contract to remain in Miami, with a player option in the third season. Charania tweeted. The specifics were then confirmed by Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports and Miami Heat OnSI: a $30.1 million salary the first season followed by $17 million each of the next two seasons.

The extension can't be confirmed until July 6.

Just in: Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to a sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Heat executives and Wiggins' agents at CAA sports Steven Heumann and Andrew Morrison, as well… pic.twitter.com/mMXDjLQ9qA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Just in: Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to a sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Heat executives and Wiggins' agents at CAA sports Steven Heumann and Andrew Morrison, as well as Richard Clarke, came to terms on a critical commitment. Shams Charania

The Heat have secured a very important piece of their roster, and this move will help them contend in the Eastern Conference. Even if the high number ($30.1 million) means that more juggling must be done to add significant reinforcements this season.

Trading Nikola Jovic is one possibility to expand the options, but Miami might need to attach a future second-round pick to do that.

A Bargain For One Of The NBA's Best 3-And-D Wings

This is a tremendous deal for the Miami Heat down the line. Andrew Wiggins is still one of the best three-and-D wings in the NBA, and the Heat will be paying him roughly $21M per season, which is a steal. In today’s NBA, it's hard to come by two-way wings who can impact the game like Andrew Wiggins. He has already proved he can thrive on the big stage, and he brings his NBA championship experience back.

As of right now, Wiggins will be the Heat’s third option on offense. His offensive numbers may not jump off the screen, but he is a capable scorer and three-point shooter, which is exactly what Miami needs. Wiggins shot 41% from deep last year;; if he can replicate that, it will be huge for the Miami Heat. Wiggins does not need the ball in his hands to make an impact, and with the gravity that Giannis will create, he will have more opportunities for open shots.

Miami's Defense Could Be The NBA's Best

The Miami Heat could potentially have the best defense in the NBA next season.

Not many teams have a more intimidating defensive trio in basketball. Wiggins is one of Miami’s best point-of-attack defenders, so imagine offenses trying to score against both Davion Mitchell and Wiggins on their perimeter. Then they have to get through Bam Adebayo and Giannis both protecting the paint. This is arguably the best defensive frontcourt trio in the entire league. All three are very versatile and are elite switch defenders, which fits perfectly with Erik Spoelstra’s defensive schemes. The Miami Heat finally have functional size and athleticism.

Imagine opposing offenses trying to score against Wiggins on the perimeter, Bam protecting the paint, and Giannis roaming as arguably the best help defender in the NBA. All three are elite switch defenders capable of guarding multiple positions, giving Erik Spoelstra endless flexibility with defensive schemes. There may not be another frontcourt combination in the league that can match the length, athleticism, and versatility of those three players.

Miami Still Has Flexibility To Improve

Clarification on Andrew Wiggins deal:



* Opts into $30.1 million for this season

* Extending 2 years after that, for a total of $34M



So more flexibility in the two offseasons after this one. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 29, 2026

Wiggins will still make $30M this upcoming season, so it doesn't immediately help with their cap flexibility -- again, at least until another move occurs.

However, he will be making $17M over the seasons after, which will preserve Miami’s flexibility moving forward and help with tax issues. Wiggins went with longer-term security and decided to sign this extension at a reasonable price range.

The Heat still have some wiggle room now to improve the roster, and they have been exploring multiple options, including signing free agent LeBron James if his situation continues to sour in Los Angeles and he doesn't latch on with Golden State or Cleveland. And the hope is that useful veterans will fall to them at the minimum, with names like Khris Middleton and Buddy Hield and Tim Hardaway Jr. or Anfernee Simons (both of whom may be more expensive) being mentioned.

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