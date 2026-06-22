We have reached the final hours of a potential Giannis Antetoukounmpo trade and we are down to two NBA franchises. Two heated-rivals, dueling it out for the future Hall of Famer.

With reports coming in that the Boston Celtics are making their final push for Giannis Antetokounmpo, by putting Jaylen Brown on the table.

Marc Stein at 3:15 AM:

“One league source, after this story was published, told The Stein Line that the Celtics managed to emerge from the weekend “with a real shot” to win this race with a Jaylen Brown-centric offer, adding that Milwaukee has considered going ahead with a Boston swap even without a third-team facilitator.” Marc Stein

And now, this:

The Miami Heat will keep ‘trying their best’ to acquire Giannis despite the recent Boston push, per @TheSteinLine



“I don’t think the Heat are going to say ‘well, we gave it a good run.’ The Heat are not going to stop trying until they know that they’ve missed out on Giannis. It… https://t.co/L3xiXxqON2 pic.twitter.com/tE9BPqyNVS — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

Miami Has to Go All In

When someone forces your hand, you have a decision to make. You can either roll over, and find an excuse to defend your decision, or you go all in.

The Miami Heat must go all in, because that is what it is going to take to acquire the star that they have hunted for the past half decade.

Milwaukee's front office has a split in what they want, their owner appears to want the star, while they are weighing Miami's package.

That star could be Brown, who was second-team All-NBA as the Celtics were surprisingly good in the 2025-26 regular season before Jayson Tatum's return and a flameout in the playoffs. Celtics president Brad Stevens made it clear after the season that he would be aggressive, and now Boston is mucking it up for Miami -- which has been targeting Antetokoumpo for years.

Bucks Ownership would like a star player in return for Giannis, per @TheSteinLine



“Based on everything I’m gathering, ownership in Milwaukee, wants a star player if they’re going to trade Giannis after 13 seasons, they want at least one star back. Someone they can point to as a… pic.twitter.com/WsCns2XrFT — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

Miami's package is highlighted by a lottery pick in this year's stacked draft, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kel'el Ware, future draft capital, and they could add in Pelle Larsson and/or Kasparas Jakucionis, a hand that is being forced by the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania has confirmed it's a two team race:

"The MIL Bucks are going to make a decision. They are in serious conversations right now with two finalist. The Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat. Both teams are top teams of Giannis preferred destinations... A lot of the work is done. My understanding is Giannis is ready to be traded from the Bucks. He wants to be moved either to Miami or Boston." Shams Charania

Miami coming second place for the star yet again would be their fault, no matter how you look at that situation (a future article will cover this fact) and they can't let it happen.

And now most Heat players have been tossed into the public as trade chips, which will make it difficult for coach Erik Spoelstra to shape a cohesive team if everyone comes back. Tyler Herro has been traded dozens of times, it seems. Fresh starts may be needed for all.

Pivoting to Kawhi or Morant isn't enough, it won't hang another banner in South Beach, and it won't save them from the infuriated fans after Miami failed to acquire another star.

If Pat Riley has one final act, the time is now, becuase in the modern NBA, free agency and future cap space are not the way, you have to pick a direction, a full push forward, or a full step back.