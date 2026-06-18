The Miami Heat continue to be the most aggressive team in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but as the NBA Draft approaches in just five days, there is growing uncertainty about whether a deal will actually get done by then. The Milwaukee Bucks made a self-imposed deadline to possibly trade Giannis Antetokounmpo by the NBA Draft, and in recent days, it sounds like things may have changed. set

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and The Athletic's Sam Amick provided updates today on the Giannis trade situation, and neither sounded convinced that a trade is imminent.

The Heat are still perceived as the favorite to land Giannis, but apparently, the Milwaukee Bucks front office is not satisfied with their current trade offers.

Bucks Still Waiting For The Right Offer

The Bucks are currently seeking a better package for Giannis, and according to Windhorst, the Bucks could wait this out.

"From what I am told the Bucks are yet to receive an offer they're willing to accept for Giannis," Windhorst said.

Apparently, the Heat’s current assets may not be enough to satisfy the Milwaukee Bucks' trade demands.

Brian Windhorst on the Bucks potentially keeping Giannis through the draft:



“They only have to trade him ahead of the draft if a draft pick is part of the offer. That’s why the Miami situation is interesting because Miami has the 13th pick in the draft and it’s one of the best… pic.twitter.com/WPHT7A4cxy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 18, 2026

"Miami has been the team that's been most aggressive and trying to get him," Windhorst added. "But they have seven or eight different pieces they can trade, and none of them I consider super premium. I think the Bucks probably want all of them."

This feels like a leverage play by the Milwaukee Bucks; they want to squeeze out as much as possible. I can’t blame them; they are about to lose their franchise cornerstone and are trying to maximize their return any way possible.

Miami Still Leads The Race

Even though these new reports are somewhat concerning, Amick reported that the Miami Heat remain as the favorites to land Antetokounmpo.

Sam Amick believes the Heat are still in the lead for Giannis, but questions if a deal will be done by the draft:



“Now as we get closer to it, I am legitimately starting to wonder if a deal goes down. Today, I’ve already made some calls this morning, it’s the same old story. I… https://t.co/sVWu0uuVyJ pic.twitter.com/hwbe7eFas1 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 18, 2026

"Like we've known for quite some time, Miami is out front," Amick said.

He stated, though, that he is also starting to question whether a trade will occur before the draft.

"Now as we get closer to it, I am legitimately starting to wonder if a deal goes down," Amick said. "I don't think the Bucks are happy with what is coming their way."

The Boston Celtics still remain in the picture as well. Amick noted that he believes Boston is a legitimate destination for Giannis.

Draft Night Looms Large

It’s pretty surprising that the Milwaukee Bucks would even consider waiting to make a deal after the NBA Draft. This is why I believe it's a leverage play, and they are trying to extract another asset at the 11th hour.

Many reports have indicated that the Bucks are interested in acquiring additional first-round picks in this year's draft. Milwaukee already owns the No. 10 overall pick and has reportedly explored ways to add more draft capital.

If they want more draft capital, then they will have to make a deal before the NBA Draft. The Bucks have stated they are interested in Miami' s 13th pick. If a trade if not completed before draft night, then that pick disappears.

All we can do now is sit and wait as the draft draws closer. The Miami Heat remain frontrunners and could transform their team with a new superstar soon.