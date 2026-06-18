Why the Milwaukee Bucks Should Take Ebuka Okorie at Number 10

As of this very moment, the Milwaukee Bucks posses the 10th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With Milwaukee reportedly closing in on a Giannis Trade, however, this team could look a whole lot different next season; in this league, roster realities change overnight.

If Milwaukee does choose to move on from its franchise cornerstone, will the Bucks prioritize rebuilding on the fly around younger proven stars, or look to yank the plug out of the wall with a hard reset around intriguing NBA prospects and potential draft picks?

The Bucks are operating as a team conflicted, facing a fork in the road as an organization – to rebuild, or not to rebuild? That is the roster building question.

Since Antetokounmpo is still a Milwaukee Buck until further notice, let's remember one thing – Giannis is Giannis; he means too much to the city to not do everything you can to keep him in the building the rest of his career. Finding the right costar for The Greek Freak to run fast breaks with, whether that be in the draft or already the league, is the biggest swing factor in saving this marriage.

If Milwaukee holds onto their 10th pick, and if they don't find a suitable trade option by draft night, they could look to accomplish two goals at once: bet on the highest star upside best player available for the future who also projects to fit well enough with Giannis next season to improve his chances of contending in the short term.

With plenty of talented options likely to be sitting there at the 10th slot in one of the most talented draft classes in recent memory, follow along with the On SI team’s Snapshot Scouting Report series breaking down potential targets here.

With the 10th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks select…



Stanford G, Ebuka Okorie

Ebuka Okorie – Snapshot Scouting Report

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) passes the ball to forward AJ Rohosy (4) as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1) Draft Profile Strengths

Ebuka Okorie is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class because he might just have the highest upside of any player; there's a non-zero chance Okorie walks away as the best advantage creator, offensive player, and best overall player in this class because of his incredibly rare mix of self creation abilities and feel for the game.



Okorie relies on elite quick first step burst to penetrate the paint at will and get to the rim on a whim, showing historically impressive numbers when it comes to suppressing turnovers while getting up shots at the rim, as visualized by the chart below.



Comparing Ebuka Okorie's stats historically | Ryan Kaminski/@BeyondTheRK



Between his natural point guard instincts, pick-and-roll savvy, turnover suppression, possession-maxxing style of play, this player is a walking paint touch with a shot diet heavily consisting of efficient shots at the rim and threes on and off the ball for himself with the feel to create looks for teammates in those same areas while setting them up in the best shooting pockets to succeed.



Ebuka shows the willingness and lack of ego to scale up and down his touches to the talent around him, with great feel to make team-first decisions for his team, and the rare skillset to be able to execute those decisions consistently, potentially at the highest level of playoff basketball.

Okorie's defensive indicators do no disappoint, either. Okorie ranks T-4th in both measures on the chart below – Wingspan to Height Plus Minus & Stocks Per Foul.



So Ebuka is tied with highly impactful frontcourt defenders (Yaxel Lendeborg, Zuby Ejiofor, Tarris Reed Jr., and Morez Johnson Jr.) in 'effective length' with a wingspan +6.5 inches wider than they stand stall. For Ebuka, standing 6'2" with a 6'8" wingspan is incredible length for a guard.



Then when you consider how smartly Okorie uses that effective basketball length, ranking T-4th in Defensive Activity & Feel when it comes to recording Steals and Blocks without Fouling, forcing turnovers without hurting your team by over-reaching or gambling, you can picture Okories' path to neutral, positive, and even elite defensive impact. His athleticism is best shown in his speed control, getting up for dunks, and jumping passing lanes for steals through anticipation and timing.

Wingspan Ratio vs Stocks Per Foul | Ryan Kaminski/@BeyondTheRK

2) Development Areas

Some scouts worry about Okorie not passing enough, despite years of point guard bonafides filed at the high school level where he wasn't always considered the top scoring option. Compare that to arriving at Stanford, when Ebuka became his team's best scoring option as soon as he stepped onto the court, and flipping his game from point guard to walking bucket. To me, Okorie showed his lack of ego in these different situations with a willingness to adjust his role to the situation around him to best support his teammates and give his team the best chance to win.

His Assist per game numbers might not jump off the page, but his AST% to TOV% and AST/TO ratios are off the charts; Okorie is one of the best turnover suppressing guards in the last decade, and maybe ever, highlighting his masterful ball control handle and steady decision making feel as a point guard ready to use his speed to reliably move around the court, score, and create for others. Could his defensive size be an issue? I don't see it that way due to his positive defensive indicators visualized above, but some view him as an undersized guard despite his effective length.

Finding the right balance of shots vs kickout assists could be the difference between Ebuka finding a hot hand individually and the whole team finding a flow off his gravity any given night.

Ebuka Okorie Top-5 > AJ Dybantsa ?!



I see Okorie's Speed, Skill & Processing Super Powers as the better bet to impact winning in the NBA



Elite First Step

+6.5" Wingspan

Masterful Handles

Record-Low TOV%

High-Volume 3PA & FTA



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/Mot4sBC5tp — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 30, 2026

3) Okorie's Fit & Opportunity with Bucks

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Pairing Okorie with Antetokounmpo could be a match made in hoops heaven.

With Giannis on the floor, Ebuka can scale down his game to spreading the floor off ball as a catch-and-shoot 3pt threat who becomes even more affective attacking scrambling defenses off the dribble; like Kyrie, Ebuka thrives in chaos on the court, where his effective flare creativity and skillful execution gets the chance to shine.

Okorie penetrates the paint at will with dribble moves and acceleration; Antetokounmpo can still force his way there any time he wants with his power and finesse. These two speed demons would eat in transition, especially off turnovers they'd likely create as two high-feel defenders. If Giannis becomes more open to using his unguardable rim-rolling skills, Okorie is the pick-and-roll maestro who can suddenly make Antetokounmpo's life easier as a play-finisher for the remainder of his career.

Beyond playing with Giannis, any time Antetokounmpo needs a breather or is off the court for any reason, Okorie can step up as the primary option lead ball-handler who initiates the offense and looks to score first while creating the best shot for his team. Okorie is a true team-first scoring creator and potential offensive engine who consistently gets the most out of every possession, consistently makes quick winning decisions, and consistently creates advantages and good scoring opportunities for his team.

Ebuka complements Giannis in every way; the vision Bucks fans can be allowed to daydream about here is that dyanamic duo one day becoming their own version of Kyrie & LeBron, or Maxey & Embiid, or what those same fans were hoping for with Lillard & Giannis – a 1a /1b star duo of complementary turn-taking basketball assassins sent to wipe out every defender in front of them.