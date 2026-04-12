It has been a frustrating season for the Miami Heat. They aren’t good enough to avoid the play-in game with their 42–39 record, or bad enough to secure a high lottery pick. They are destined to be the 10th seed in the play-in. If they lose, they could pick as high as 11th in the draft. If they win and get into the playoffs, they will be picking 14th again.

The Heat have found tremendous value in Pelle Larsson as a second-round pick. He has become one of their best impact players in any lineup combination. Andrew Wiggins has been terrific this season, but his contract is up next year, though he could exercise his player option for one more season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has also been outstanding, providing two-way impact off the bench.

Miami needs a dynamic two-way player in this draft class, someone who can develop into a 1A-type player. Using the assumption that Miami is picking 13th overall, which puts them in that 11–14 range we discussed earlier, let’s explore the wing possibilities in this draft class. We’ll also look at their second-round pick, No. 41, which they recouped in the Terry Rozier situation.

The Hornets are sending a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Heat to resolve a dispute over Terry Rozier being under NBA and federal investigations over alleged gambling conspiracy during the Charlotte-Miami Jan. 2024 trade, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2026

Wings

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nate Ament | 6’10” | 207 lbs | Freshman | Tennessee



Stats



PPG: 16.7



REB: 6.3



AST: 2.3



STL: 1.0



BLK: 0.6



3PT: 33.3%



FT: 79.0%



EFG: 45.2%

Ament has a lot of upside but lacks physicality on both ends of the floor. It took him half the college season to find his game. Once he did, you could see the skill and ability to get to his spots, using his size to shoot over smaller defenders.

He did an excellent job getting to the foul line, averaging 7.1 attempts per game. He lacks vertical athleticism to finish at the rim. Nate will need a lot of seasoning before he is ready to contribute in the NBA.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) bites his jersey following a play in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6’10” | 235 lbs | Senior | Michigan



Stats



PPG: 15.2



REB: 7.0



AST: 3.3



STL: 1.2



FT: 81.6%



3PT: 37.2%



EFG: 60.6%

Although currently listed as a forward, Yaxel’s NBA future lies on the wing. He creates constant matchup problems. He excels at creating his own shot off the dribble from the perimeter while also punishing smaller defenders in the post.

His offensive ceiling has expanded significantly this season thanks to a vastly improved three-point shot. He is also a dynamic threat in transition, attacking the basket with force and intent. As a versatile, switchable defender, strong rebounder, and capable passer, he is a true stat-sheet stuffer.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a free throw during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou | 6’5” | 215 lbs | Freshman | Baylor



Stats



PPG: 17.8



REB: 5.9



AST: 1.6



STL: 2.0



BLK: 0.6



3PT: 29.3%



FT: 74.6%



EFG: 46.5%

Tounde already has a grown-man NBA body as a freshman. He is a super physical two-way player who excels defensively. He often had to defend and box out bigger players due to Baylor’s lack of size, while also switching onto smaller perimeter players.

Offensively, he and Cam Carr took turns playing isolation basketball due to the lack of a true playmaking point guard. I think he will be better offensively at the next level. His shooting needs work from deep, but he has a nice turnaround mid-range game.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cam Carr | 6’5” | 175 lbs | Sophomore | Baylor



Stats



PPG: 18.9



REB: 5.8



AST: 2.6



STL: 0.9



BLK: 1.3



3PT: 37.4%



FT: 80.1%



EFG: 49.4%

Carr is an uber-athletic wing who can play multiple positions due to his enormous wingspan. He is an elite three-point shooter and a dynamic finisher in transition. He can apply real rim pressure in any situation and is also a capable defender.

The issue with Carr is consistency. He tends to make his impact early and late in games but can disappear in the middle stretches. The biggest question for me is his weight. If he truly is 175 lbs, that makes him an outlier at the position.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans | 6’6” | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Duke



Stats



PPG: 15.0



REB: 3.2



AST: 1.3



STL: 0.7



BLK: 0.7



3PT: 36.1%



FT: 86.0%



EFG: 55.0%

Evans is an absolute bucket-getter. He averages 7.4 three-point attempts per game, that’s NBA-level volume. He uses his size well to shoot over defenders and has improved his finishing at the rim.

He is also a better defender than he was as a freshman. He struggles on the offensive glass and with playmaking for others. Those are areas he will need to improve at the next level.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Cruz Davis (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Amari Allen | 6’8” | 205 lbs | Freshman | Alabama



Stats



PPG: 11.4



REB: 6.9



AST: 3.1



STL: 1.0



BLK: 0.7



3PT: 34.1%



FT: 73.8%



EFG: 53.3%

Allen is one of the more intriguing prospects in this class. There is hidden offensive upside because Alabama’s offense was guard-heavy. He made the most of his opportunities with his versatility.

He can play in the post but is much more comfortable handling the ball on the perimeter. His facilitation ability is waiting to be unlocked at the next level. His low free-throw rate (3.2 per game) is something to monitor, though his usage was only 18.6%.

I also believe his defensive numbers are affected by playing out of position. He is a natural wing and shouldn’t be playing as much in the post at the next level.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior | Texas



Stats



PPG: 17.3



REB: 7.5



AST: 3.6



STL: 1.6



BLK: 0.3



3PT: 34.4%



FT: 81.5%



EFG: 58.2%

Swain has worked himself into an NBA player. He has elite self-creation ability, using his frame and footwork to get to the basket. He has excellent touch around the rim and continues to improve as a shooter.

His ability to make reads off drives has improved as well. Defensively, he still has work to do but plays the passing lanes very well. The one concern is that down the stretch, Travon Mark not Swain was the go-to option. That says something about trust in big moments.

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Karaban | 6’7” | 219 lbs | Senior | UConn



Stats



PPG: 13.2



REB: 5.3



AST: 2.4



STL: 0.8



BLK: 0.8



3PT: 37.4%



FT: 85.1%



EFG: 55.9%

Karaban is a Swiss Army knife type who can really shoot the basketball. He brings movement shooting and excellent timing on cuts to the rim. He is a solid rebounder and uses his length defensively.

He knows exactly what he is, either finishing at the rim or shooting threes. He avoids inefficient mid-range shots. His lack of foot speed limits him both on and off the ball.

Best Fits for Miami

Pick 13 — Yaxel Lendeborg



This pick would give Miami a ready-to-contribute two-way player from day one. He can play inside and out, create off the dribble, or play off the ball. He would slide seamlessly into any lineup Erik Spoelstra puts on the floor.

His improved three-point shooting is the swing skill that could make him great. Yaxel also provides the functional size Miami desperately needs.

Pick 41 — Alex Karaban



If Miami goes in a different direction in the first round, Karaban would be a ready-to-play option in the second. He has experience fitting into a rotation and would bring much-needed three-point shooting.

His ability to make timely cuts fits perfectly in Miami’s read-and-react system. He is a smart player who understands team defense, which is a must for the Heat. He has the size Miami needs, even if he lacks elite athleticism.

You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube