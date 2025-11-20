Norman Powell – Grade: A

Norman Powell started the game slowly, like the whole Heat team, but when the team needed him the most he showed up in a big way. This is what big time scorers do, they show up when it matters. Powell was sensational down the stretch helping dominate the fourth quarter. The best part is how he does it, his offense is so smooth. It comes in the flow of the game and does not disrupt anyone else’s rhythm. Even when he is scoring in bunches nothing is forced. Powell scored 17 points in the 4th quarter, but no shot was out of rhythm or hijacking the offense. It was straight smooth buckets. Powell continues to deliver and has elevated this Heat team to heights many thought were not possible.

With 7:30 to go in the fourth quarter, Norman Powell had 8 points



He finished with 25 when the buzzer sounded



Let’s get into what he got to in that fourth quarter stretch



Quick thread: — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 20, 2025

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A

My expectations were not high for Bam Adebayo’s first game back after missing the past 6 games, but maybe they should have been. Adebayo was having a night I expected, but much like Powell, he turned it up when it became winning time in the 4th quarter. Obviously, his 4th quarter scoring stands out, scoring 9 points in the quarter, but when you look at how he plays more than point totals stand out. First, he has turned himself into a respectable shooter. The defense can no longer play off him, they have to step up. This opens up more lanes for drivers. His defense continues to be elite and something that can carry the team in bad shooting nights. It is easy for it to go unnoticed because he does not always stand out in blocks or steals, but Adebayo is arguably the best defender in the league. Adebayo looked poised and seemed like the injury was not going to slow him down. Yes, it was against a short handed Warriors team, but Adebayo looks like he is going to pick up right where he left off.

Bam Adebayo vs Warriors



20 Points

7 Rebounds

2 Blocks

3/4 3PM

54 FG%



Bam Adebayo vs Warriors

20 Points
7 Rebounds
2 Blocks
3/4 3PM
54 FG%

Andrew Wiggins – Grade: A+

Andrew Wiggins once again was excellent. He quietly did a lot for the Heat and was a large reason the Heat were able to hold down the Warriors. Wiggins is not a flashy player by any means, but he is a player that will consistently do his job. His defense is elite, and his offense is complimentary to stars. Wiggins is a high IQ player that knows how to benefit off his teammates. He consistently gets to spots on the floor where he can easily receive a pass for a quick shot, or if he has a mismatch to attack the defender. The Miami Heat have long prided themselves on the defensive end, and I think that’s why Wiggins fits in so well. He is one of the most switchable forwards in the NBA, being able to guard 1-4 easily. His defense pairs beautifully with Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith and Bam Adebayo. That was clear all game as the Heat held the Warriors to shocking 36% shooting from the field and a measly 27% from three. Wiggins has the type of game that is easy to miss, but if you pay attention, he has been an unsung hero for Miami all year.