The highly anticipated Heat-Warriors match-up tonight received an unlucky surprise pregame. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Jonathon Kuminga, and Al Horford were all ruled out for the Warriors on the second night of a back to back.

The Heat, on the other hand, received some good news. Bam Adebayo made his return after a two week absence due to a toe injury.

As expected, the undermanned Warriors hung around and gave Miami trouble for majority of the game. But Norman Powell helped the Heat pull away late to get the victory.

But let's get into some takeaways:

1. The Heat falling into the trap of an ugly style.

Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes to guard Norman Powell (24) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Kaseya Center.

Whenever that opposing injury report is loaded with the main players, Heat fans collectively sigh. Miami has shown a tendency to play down to competition whenever teams without a true number one or two option are on the other side. The style of play in that first half wasn't pleasant at all. Open gym style just running up and down the floor before taking the first shot they have slightly available. The usual high powered and efficient offense found themselves in a 4 point game at halftime, while shooting under 40% from the field and 35% from three. Figuring out how to get up for the games against weaker talent is really something to keep an eye on for this Heat team this season.

2. What does Bam Adebayo's offensive role really look like?

Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) wait for a rebound during the first half at Kaseya Center.

As the Heat trend healthier, it does lead to an offensive reality check to see where certain guys begin to slot in. Without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, it's been simple: Norman Powell or Jaime Jaquez Jr operating as attackers on the wing, Davion Mitchell there for support above the break, etc. But the new question before Herro returns is what Adebayo's offensive shot profile looks like. The spot-up threes will be there, much like they were earlier in the season when he was shooting them at a high clip. But they still need him as a downhill threat who can score in the paint and get to the line. Without the constant short roll catches, it'll be interesting just where he continues to find his catches over the next week or so. In the fourth quarter tonight, it consisted of free throw line inserts and catch & go drives from the perimeter, with that constant mix of three point attempts.

3. Soooo, Tyler Herro?

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.

So much chatter has been making its way around Miami Heat world about 'how does Tyler Herro fit into this new offensive system.' And well, it may take a game like this for there to be an overarching reaction of where he will clearly be needed. They've found a ton of off the bounce opportunities to score at a high level this year, but sometimes you just need that natural creator to get you out of a jam. Norman Powell has been pretty good at that all season, as he did in the fourth quarter tonight with nine straight Heat points to build a double digit lead, but the staggering of those two scorers creates a natural balance in perimeter on-ball threats. If you don't think Herro elevates this offense after watching a game like this, I don't know what to say. Limiting second chance points and rebounds is another thing, but the offense will see a jump.