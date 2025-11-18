Kel'el Ware responds to Udonis Haslem with his performance, report card for Heat vs Knicks

Kel’el Ware – Grade: A

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware was a hot topic after Friday’s matchup against the New York Knicks, even earning a call out from longtime Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem. This was due to the fact the Heat got dominated on the glass letting up offensive rebounds all night long. This game was a huge improvement from Ware and the rest of the team.

Ware was making his presence felt everywhere. He responded to the criticism well and was much more energized. He was doing his best in boxing out and there was a noticeable difference. Though the Heat still let up 11 offensive rebounds, they did a much better job limiting the damage. Ware deserves credit for that, just like he gets some blame when the team falters in rebounding. Ware made his presence felt tonight and it was another step in his development.

Dru Smith – Grade: B+

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dru Smith has always been a player that falls under the radar but recently fans are starting to see his impact more. He has been a “superstar role player” for the Heat this year and this game was no different. Smith consistently does exactly what Erik Spoelstra asks of him. He played hard nose defense, ran the offense and knocked down open looks. There really is no more you can ask of Smith.

The biggest thing that sticks out about Smith’s performance is his 3 point shooting. He shot 3/4 from the 3 point line. Smith is not considered an offensive threat but has become a serviceable three point shooter. This is very important to keep the defense honest, having to respect his shooting and not be able to play off him without repercussions. Smith continues to show why Spoelstra has continued to believe in him throughout his career, and every game he wins more fans onto the Dru Smith Bandwagaon.

Simone Fontecchio – Grade: B+

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Simone Fontecchio has once again delivered for the Miami Heat. For a team that had 3 point shooting concerns, Fontecchio has been a massive reason those doubts are fading. He once again shot above 50% from three shooting 4/7 in the contest. What stands out is the degree of difficulty on his looks. Do not be mistaken by his shooting percentages, he is not us taking wide open looks. He has been taking 3s with hands in his face consistently. Not only spot up threes but movement shooting has been lethal also. Whatever you would want your shooter to do, Fontecchio is delivering.



I absolutely love his willingness to use his frame to help rebound. The Heat need their forwards and guards to help secure rebounds, and Fontecchio has done an excellent job. Fontecchio had another excellent game and once again showed how impactful he can be.

