Andrew Wiggins appears joyful in Miami now





So much has been made, when it comes to Andrew Wiggins, of mood.

The former No. 1 overall pick, who never quite fulfilled expectations as a leading man in Minnesota but became a fan favorite ("Wiggs") as a supporting championship piece for Golden State, didn't appear entirely comfortable after his 2024-25 midseason acquisition by Miami, as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. He wasn't smiling as much as in his prior stop, perhaps because he had to leave his family behind, not long after being blessed with a newborn.

Well, he's smiling now. A lot.

And that was before his majestic buzzer-beating slam to beat Cleveland earlier this week.

That actually is one of several big baskets Wiggins has made recently, even in games he hasn't been as efficient. He told me after a recent game that he likes taking those shots, especially when he hasn't been shooting well, because when he makes them, "Nothing else matters. Everyone forgets what you did before. It makes up for everything."

He said it with a smile.

As he's been doing just about everything with a smile.

The Heat front office has been smiling, too.

There were reports they were shopping Wiggins over the summer, to get off the final two seasons of his contract (roughly $60 million) but they shot those down and said they wanted to see the team in training camp. They enter tonight's rematch with Cleveland at 7-4, and Wiggins has been a big reason why.

At roughly half the cost, Wiggins is averaging offensive statistics not much different from Butler's, his team's record is better, and he seems happier than Butler does at the moment, as the former Heat star (following a 3-shot effort in a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder) was speaking about needing to keep things "the main thing," an interesting callback to one of Heat president Pat Riley's pet phrases.

“Everybody has to be honest with themselves.”



Jimmy Butler says players need to “sacrifice” for the greater good of the team, and show more fight. pic.twitter.com/HSnUtNutPp — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) November 12, 2025

What's Wiggins been doing well? A lot. His defense has been more dynamic than it was after his arrival last season. He's been efficient in the midrange. He's driving more than he did, and his ball-handling (sometimes an issue) has been somewhat tighter.

But it's been the clutch where he's come through most. This will make for interesting decisions when everyone is healthy, and Tyler Herro is inserted back into the starting and closing lineups. Who does Erik Spoelstra take off the floor? Davion Mitchell? Jaime Jaquez Jr.? Certainly not Herro, Bam Adebayo or Norman Powell, the player Wiggins credits most for changing the Heat vibe.

Andrew Wiggins notable games this season:



• 24 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl, 61% fg

• 23 pts, 5 ast, 62% fg, 40% 3p

• 22 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 56% fg, 67% 3p

• 22 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl, 69% fg, 75% 3p

• 21 pts, 3 stl, 53% fg, 50% 3p



What an acquisition. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oauri4Rgxi — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) November 12, 2025

Wiggins in "clutch" situations has made five of his seven shots. He also has been critical in some earlier stretches of games as well, tending to take over for a short stretch.

He's not a primary option most of the time but has shown that, in spurts, he can still be so. Which is ideally what his role should be now, in his early 30s.

Andrew Wiggins in clutch situations this season (last 5 minutes, score within 5):



71.4% FG (5/7)

80% 3PT (4/5)



Wiggins has quietly become one of Miami’s most reliable late-game options. pic.twitter.com/37TgsrSlto — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) November 11, 2025

Can Wiggins sustain this throughout the season? There's no reason to believe he can't. Talent has never really been the question with him. It's typically been a challenge of fit. He was never made to be a leading man; he's an introvert, not bombastic, not anything like say, LeBron James, a prodigy himself whom Wiggins was once compared to, before James arrived back with the Cavaliers in 2014 and Cleveland immediately traded Wiggins' rights to Minnesota for Kevin Love to contend.

He's not Maple Jordan anymore.

But this season so far, for Wiggins and the Heat, the results and smiles have been sweet.