Mini-Jimmy? Current Miami Heat standout outdoing former star in one way

They called him mini-Jimmy or Mexican Jimmy, the second nickname in tribute to Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s family heritage.

It was a compliment of the highest order for the Miami Heat rookie during the 2023-24 season, as Jaquez Jr. earned a spot on All-Rookie first team, and also comparisons to Miami Heat franchise player Jimmy Butler in some of his play style.

They even co-starred -- with Butler the much bigger star -- in commercials for Hotels.com, with Butler holding up his sports coat and telling Jaquez Jr. that the "hotel spa was the best way to get the wrinkles out. Trust."

As other sauna-goer left, Jaquez Jr. turned to Butler: "He can't stand the heat, huh?"

It was actually Butler who couldn't stand the Heat last season, losing his joy, getting repeatedly suspended and demanding a trade, which he got to Golden State. And during that season, Jaquez Jr. slipped badly, one of the reasons the Heat slumped to a 37-45 record.

But now Jaquez Jr. is resurgent, an early candidate for Most Improved Player and especially Sixth Man of the Year, out of Butler's shadow and adapting perfectly to the Heat's new free-flowing offense. So much so that his coach, Erik Spoelstra, has been putting the ball in his hands when it matters, and did again in Monday's thrilling 140-138 win against Cleveland.

It will take a lot more for Jaquez Jr. to reach Butler's heights in the NBA, but he's actually on a similar, if not even more encouraging track. His statistics in his third season in Miami are superior so far to what Butler produced in his own third season, when Butler was a Chicago Bull.

Third season in NBA (both at age 24)



Jimmy Butler

13/5/3, 40%



Jaime Jaquez Jr.

18/8/5, 58% — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 11, 2025

Jaquez Jr. is not the defender Butler was when the latter entered the NBA, particularly in the passing lanes, where Butler was a menace from the start. But he's been good positionally this season, and his activity was apparent late in Monday's win, and in several critical situations prior.

He's leading the entire NBA in plus-minus, showing that his impact is going beyond scoring, which has always been one of Butler's calling cards as well.

While there were concerns about Jaquez Jr's relatively advanced age entering the NBA, he's just a few months older in his third season that Butler was in his. We saw what Butler became after.

All of this bodes well for Jaquez Jr's future, and his prospects at an extension with the Heat as one of their core pieces. And while few in Heat history have carried the franchise when it mattered like Butler did, Butler's absence has allowed Jaquez Jr. to flourish in a way he would have not otherwise.

The Miami Heat must extend their star guard

Andrew Wiggins is the hero for the Miami Heat

Breaking down the Heat's rollercoaster win vs. Cavaliers