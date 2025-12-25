Another Heat star now saddled with injury, in never-ending story
There will never be a time, it seems, when the Miami Heat are whole.
Already reeling after losing eight of nine going into Christmas, and now square at 15-15 on the season, squarely in Play-in territory (again!), the Heat will be without one key starter again Friday in Atlanta, and may be without another.
Tyler Herro, who has played only six games this season, missing 17 due to offseason ankle surgery and now missing several more due to a toe injury, will not play again against the Hawks. And now, Bam Adebayo has been added to the injury report with back soreness.
Adebayo's back problem is not from carrying too great an offensive load. The Heat captain has been in a prolonged slump, and is now shooting his worst percentages in six seasons, marking what would be a sixth straight season of declines.
If he is out, that means Andrew Wiggins likely slides in at the power forward spot next to Kel'el Ware, and maybe Pelle Larsson gets back in the lineup. That was one of the two positives on the report: Larsson has been upgraded to probable. His scrappiness and connectivity has been missed.
Not a savior, but maybe some help
There was another surprise on the report, but it's tough to know whether this will have much impact.
Nikola Jovic, who signed a contract extension before the season but then struggled so much with the new offense and with his confidence that he slipped from starter to benchwarmer, is now probable not too long after taking a nasty spill and hurting his elbow. The jovial Jovic has been the biggest disappointment of the season, other than perhaps Herro's unavailablity following a season in which the guard played 77 games.
Adebayo's absence actually might clear some minutes for Jovic, who will be needed going forward for his versatility offensively, but who can't really be counted on consistently at this stage. If he could shake out of the slump, even a little, then Miami might be able to shelve Simone Fontecchio for a bit -- the veteran has been way off with his shot for the past month-plus after a hot start. Keshad Johnson also might miss Friday's game with an illness, sapping the frontcourt depth further.
At this point, what seemed like a deep team to start the season has looked increasingly thin of late, as Herro heals (again) and now Adebayo seems to need a breather.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick