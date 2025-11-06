Bam Adebayo exits Heat vs. Nuggets early with foot injury
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo had his night cut short just minutes into Wednesday's road game against the Denver Nuggets with a left foot injury.
Adebayo appeared to sustain the injury after grabbing a rebound off a Jamal Murray putback attempt four minutes into the game and landing awkwardly as he was passing the ball in transition to Norman Powell, who was then fouled by Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson on a three-point attempt.
He could be seen gingerly trying to walk it off as Powell was shooting his free throws, but he was soon pulled out of the game, totaling two points on 1-5 field goal shooting and one rebound in eight minutes of action.
Although he didn't seem to be too affected by his foot before being taken out of the game, he could be seen grimacing while running towards the corner as Davion MItchell drove in for a lineup with five minutes left in the first quarter. He was late on defense on the subsequent play, and then ran towards the same corner again near the Heat bench and appearing to talk with Spoelstra as Powell launched a successful three-pointer.
It remains to be seen if Adebayo will miss the rest of the game or any extended time, but any setback from arguably Miami's most important player could spell doom for one of the NBA's smallest rosters. Erik Spoelstra has juggled inconsistent second-year center Kel'el Ware in and out of the starting lineup.
Adebayo is averaging 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 46.2% field goal shooting this season. There will be an evaluation in the next day, as the Heat head back to Miami for games Friday and Saturday.