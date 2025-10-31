Bam Adebayo splashing past career norms in one statistic
The Miami Heat's captain is off to a very strong start. Bam Adebayo is currently averaging 23/9.2/2.8 on 43/36/89% shooting splits. Bam has played confidently in this new look Miami Heat offense and seems to be embracing the modern NBA.
Last year Bam Adebayo had his highest frequency of three pointers. Early last season he discussed the importance of being a three-level scorer:
And he developed that part of his game throughout the season and this year he is continuing that trend.
Here are the threes attempted by Bam Adebayo through 5 games each of the last three seasons.
‘23-24: 1
‘24-25: 13
‘25-26: 36
This is a development that many have been waiting for, and also one that should continue. The attempts are up and so is the effectiveness, Bam is shooting 36% from beyond the arc, matched his career high in threes in one quarter against the Grizzlies, and is making teams respect him from beyond the arc, which helped lead to his highlight dunk over Victor Wembanyama as shown above.
Bam's confidence from downtown has led to what would be a career highs in points per game, three-point field goal attempts (and makes), and three-point field goal percentage.
For Bam, the best part is the aggressiveness he has come out with this season offensively. Everyone knows his capabilities defensively, but it really is his offense that results in him being overlooked. Bam's production in the box score and evolution from deep is catching the eyes of all those around the league.
Most importantly has been Bam's ability to do this without Tyler Herro and now stacking two games without Herro or Norman Powell. Miami's new look offense relies on spacing and the ability to win their isolations. When Miami's best two scorers return, Bam being a threat at all three levels will require defensive energy, enabling Miami's best scorers to get good looks, and not have to force bad shots.
The leader of the Miami Heat is fully embracing his two-way capabilities, and it will play a huge part in Miami's success this season.
Bam’s defense has already cemented him as one of the defining big men of his generation. The numbers, the accolades, and the moments all back it up and with this new look, confident Bam Adebayo, who can score at all three-levels. Maybe, he can finally add All-NBA to that resume of his.
