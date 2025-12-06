Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, & More
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-9) and Sacramento Kings (5-17) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Sacramento won both games, by a combined six points, with one going into double overtime. Miami won six of the prior eight meetings. The Heat are 47-26 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 31-6 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
G Zach Lavine
C Drew Eubanks
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Doubtful - Toe
Norman Powell: Probable - Ankle
Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Groin
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Hip
Kasparas Jakucionis: Out - G League
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
KINGS
Dennis Schroder: Out - Hip
Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -8.5 (-112), Kings +8.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat -350, Kings +280
Total points scored: 239.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "That starting group was a little bit uneven tonight. We got to continue to work on that, I just want to see that group, when we play bigger, for it to be a plus. We have some work to do there. Should be a very defensive group but that's a group that hasn't been able to defend so far and we have to work on that."
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.