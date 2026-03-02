Charles Barkley gives Miami Heat some praise for a change

Many may remember that Charles Barkley wasn't the biggest cheerleader for the Miami Heat during the Big Three era.

He frequently needled Dwyane Wade, which sometimes even elicited retorts from Wade's significant other, Gabrielle Union. "Charles being Charles" wore thin for her, as it did for many Heat fans at times.

When the Heat, as huge underdogs, beat the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals in 2023, Barkley was stingy with credit, "The better team did not win this series."

And last postseason, he was extremely harsh on the Heat as they were stomped by the Cleveland Cavaliers, not that the rebuke was unwarranted. He said the Heat were committing "quitting at its finest right here."

In fact, the only time Barkley really praised the Heat was when they traded for Terry Rozier ("a great trade"), and we saw how that worked out.

So maybe it''s best that Barkley doesn't show the Heat too much love, even if he's likely right about something. And this weekend, the TNT-turned-ESPN personality cited the Heat as one of the two bet organizations in the NBA at developing players, along with the San Antonio Spurs.

It's not an uncommon take. San Antonio and Miami have been among the NBA's model organizations for roughly three decades, as long as Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley have had a role in each. They have eight championships between them, since 1999 -- and they faced each other in two, 2013 and 2014, with the Heat winning the first and the Spurs the second.

But there are differences in the ways that they build and develop.

The Heat are hard-headed in terms of being anti-tanking; they've really only intentionally done it once, and that was after the 2007-08 season went completely south with a lot of the same players (Shaquille O'Neal notable among them) who had won the 2006 title. They "tanked" to the worst record, but ended up with the No. 2 pick, as the Bulls blitzed past them in the lottery, taking Derrick Rose and leaving the Heat with Michael Beasley.

Other than that, the Heat's philosophy has been to try to compete every year, try to find gems in the lower lottery, outside of it altogether or even in the undrafted free agent arena, and find skills to build on. This has become even more of a priority in recent years, with Adam Simon mining and Erik Spoelstra polishing.

The Spurs, by contrast, have cut corners a couple of times, and it's paid off big.

When star center David Robinson was injured for the 1996-97 season, the Spurs chose to bottom out, playing the aging Dominique Wilkins a lot of minutes while shutting out other key contributors. That paid off with the selection of Tim Duncan from Wake Forest, and Duncan became a franchise pillar with, and then after, Robinson.

Then after Duncan retired, and they failed to get quick traction, the Spurs went through a multi-year rebuild until they got another huge lottery prize, Victor Wembanyama. And they've supplemented him with two top 4 picks in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. (The Heat haven't had a top nine pick since Dwyane Wade in 2003, and he was taken fifth.).

So yes, Barkley is correct: both teams are good at developing.

But there's a distinction.

The Heat have tried to do the same or more with less.

At the moment, it's the Spurs who are having the greater success.