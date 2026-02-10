Erik Spoelstra gives bleak update on Miami Heat All-Star

Tyler Herro has done himself no favors in a future contract extension in regards to the salary. Although he is a former All-Star, a three-point champ, and a proven, three-level offensive threat, he doesn't meet one of the most important requirements in sports.

Availability.

They say availability is the best ability, and it's true, if you can't play, then it doesn't matter how talented you are, because you can't play. And for Tyler Herro, that has been the story of his career. So much so that he was publicly called out by Pat Riley, he then responded playing in a career high 77 games in way to an All-Star selection, and this season has gone right back to where he was before.

This season Herro has missed time due to offseason (late) ankle surgery, a big toe contusion, and now a rib injury that has held him out since January 17th. Head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the injury and a future timetable for Herro, and he had this to say.

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro health: I don't have a timeline but I can tell you he is making progress and he's doing what he needs to do behind the scenes. We'll just continue to treat him and when there's an update I'll let you know. #heatnation pic.twitter.com/IbuECiZ7dv — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 9, 2026

Which tells us absolutely nothing.

Why this hurts the Heat

Although the Herro and Powell experiment doesn't seem to work due to their defensive inefficiencies, when Herro and Powell are out, nobody attracts offensively. Nobody has the gravity to bring defenses their way, defenses aren't scared of Miami's offense, and they struggle to get easy buckets, especially against teams with great size and length, which they already struggle against.

Beyond that, it once again inhibits Miami's ability to project their future, they haven't traded Herro, and he is under contract for next season, so they need him to be available, simply put. He has to get run with Jakucionis, Ware, Jaquez, and others as all avenues point to him being a key contributor next season as well (unless a move is made this Summer).

He is only 26, and he gets better year by year, but once again availability is the best ability.

Will he or Powell slide to the bench

The best way to make this work is if/when Tyler Herro returns, he or Norman Powell have to come of the bench to command the bench unit. When they're both on the floor, the defense is inept, and adding one of them to the bench unit just opens up more opportunities for others.

But all this is based on if Herro returns. I suspect he will play again this season; I can almost guarantee that he wants to, and when/if he returns it will be interesting to see what head coach Erik Spoelstra decides to do.