Miami Heat player will participate in Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend

The Miami Heat's Norman Powell will be competing in the State Farm Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The news comes a few days after it was announced that Powell would be an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career and that second-year forward Keshad Johnson will be taking part in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

He will be going up against the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, the Charlotte Hornets' Kon Knueppel, the Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, the Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell and the Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis.

Powell also participated in the shootout last season while with the Los Angeles Clippers, when his Heat teammate Tyler Herro was the one representing the Heat in both the All-Star game and the Three-Point Contest. Herro, however, declined to defend his title as he continues to deal with injury.

In 44 games this season, Powell is averaging 23 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals, sinking 47.5 percent of his field goals, 39.3 percent of his threes and 84.6 percent of his free throws.

Powell is taking a career high 7.2 three pointers per game with the Heat this season and is currently 21st in total threes made in the 2025-2026 regular season.

After being widely considered a snub from the 2025 All-Star team, Powell followed up a career season with an even better one so far this season. He is currently posting career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, assist percentage and Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus despite the added responsibility.

Additionally, the Heat's offense is six points better per 100 possessions when Powell is on the floor compared to when he isn't.

In fact, the offensive rating they produce when Powell plays would rank 12th in the league if extrapolated over a whole season, while without Powell their offensive rating would rank 27th.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket