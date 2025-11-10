Erik Spoelstra may get something he's never wanted
The wise guys are underestimating coach Erik Spoelstra’s impact on the Miami Heat this season. They’re sitting at 6-4, but considering how the team has been without Tyler Herro all season, minus Bam Adebayo for two nights and without Norman Powell for three, with a totally revamped offense, he should be the frontrunner for Coach of the Year honors.
The Heat being in their position without all that ammo is a huge success in the early season. They were projected to win 38.5 games by ESPN Bet and expected to be the second Florida team behind the Orlando Magic (over/under total 51.5), which the Heat currently lead by two games. They’re currently on pace for 49 wins, and notably, the fourth seed in the East has averaged 48 victories since 2000.
FanDuel (+1500) and DraftKings (+(1300) have Spoelstra at the fifth-highest odds to win. Caesars Sportsbook has him seventh (+1400).
Interestingly, coach Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs leads the aforementioned sports books. He has done a fine job and was a big part of why the Spurs logged their first 5-0 start in franchise history without All-Star De’Aaron Fox and some quality role players. But he’s got a generational player in Victor Wembanyama, which is a huge advantage.
Spoelstra has never cared for the award, unlike his predecessor, Pat Riley, but he’s still deserving of recognition. Aside from leaping from the 27th spot in pace to the first this year, the Heat are last in screen-roll frequency for the ball handler and the roll man, when they were 15th and 11th in those categories previously.
The Heat play run-and-stun now and impressively have maintained a top-level defense (fifth-rated), which is not easy to do because playing fast can wear down players’ legs. When asked about the secret to maintaining that formula in San Antonio, Spoelstra was casual, saying he didn’t know but hoped it continued.
Keep in mind that apart from Powell and Simone Fontecchio, it’s much of the same guys on the roster from 2024-25, and they've started 4-0 at home. What’s happened under Spoelstra’s tutelage is a breakout season from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson (44th pick). On top of that, Davion Mitchell has become a sharper playmaker and Andrew Wiggins has rediscovered his groove as a quality two-way player.
The Heat are much better than advertised. Herro and Adebayo will eventually be back, which makes one wonder: How far can Spoelstra take this team at full force? One thing is certain: Spoelstra’s spoilers can’t be counted out, especially since they embody his competitive fire, as they once did for Jimmy Butler.
