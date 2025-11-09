Some signs the Miami Heat's surprising start is sustainable
Tyler Herro, last season's leading scorer, hasn't played yet.
Norman Powell, this season's leading scorer, missed two games.
Bam Adebayo, the captain and defensive anchor, has missed two games, and will miss at least a third, Monday against visiting Cleveland.
Erik Spoelstra, the head coach, is dealing with the aftermath of his house being destroyed by fire while he was in the air with the team back from Denver.
Terry Rozier is not with the team due to his arrest related to an FBI gambling investigation, leaving the team with another empty standard roster spot when they already came into the season with one.
The schedule through the first 10 games was loaded with road games (six) and matchups with 2024-25 playoff squads.
The Miami Heat are 6-4. They are third in the East in net rating, not far from first. They are scoring at a pace they have never scored during Spoelstra's tenure, or at any time in their prior history, not even with the likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade around.
So can they continue this, as the team that trounced them in the 2025 playoffs, winning the final two games by a combined 92 points, comes to town for two contests this week? And beyond, perhaps getting out of the Play-in tournament for the first time since 2022.
Well, the above suggests it's possible. That this strong start may be sustainable. That when Herro and Adebayo return, and if Nikola Jovic (coming off his best statistical night as a pro) and Kel'el Ware settle in, that the jumps from Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dru Smith, Pelle Larsson and Davion Mitchell will give the Heat the deepest team they've had in years. And Andrew Wiggins is fitting better than he did after his midseason acquisition, making several big shots.
The Heat have played for each other so far, empowered by Spoelstra giving them more responsibility offensively -- fewer pick-and-rolls and more reading and reacting -- and them all seemingly running with it. Powell spoke of that responsibility and opportunity after his latest strong offensive game, another game that seems to be inching the newcomer toward a Miami Heat extension. Team officials have been thrilled with his attitude and performance since the heist from the Los Angeles Clippers.
They got a low-maintenance, consistent scorer for Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson, two players who wouldn't have fit in their current rotation.
There will be pockets of the season in which the Heat may struggle. Incorporating Herro will take a little work, not as much on offense -- he will figure out how to play this style quickly -- but on defense. (The defense has been in the top in efficiency even if the raw scoring totals don't show it; it's turned up when necessary, and the high totals are largely the product of pace.)
But the Heat should be optimistic. Everyone has contributed something in one stretch or another, confidence is being built, and the good vibes are back. They don't fold as they often did last season, when they blew countless leads; Saturday against Portland, they started 1 of 15 and still scored nearly 140 points. The team seems a whole lot looser, in the locker room and on the court, now that the Jimmy Butler controversy cloud has been fully lifted for good.
Cleveland next. One of the teams they need to topple in the East.
Let's see how far the Heat can ride this.
