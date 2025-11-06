Inside The Heat

Erik Spoelstra planning to coach after house is seriously damaged by fire

Ethan J. Skolnick

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Erik Spoelstra endured a life-altering experience early Thursday morning, as he returned from Denver -- and the end of the Miami Heat's four-game road trip -- to find his home engulfed in flames.

As of now, however, the indications are that he will be with the team at Kaseya Center on Friday night, as the Charlotte Hornets visit to face the Heat. The Heat have advised the media that Spoelstra will address them at 6:15 p.m, which would be the normal time slot prior to an 8 p.m. game. The Heat will not be holding a formal shootaround in the morning.

This, naturally, is subject to change, considering the circumstances.

Spoelstra, who has been with the Heat since 1995 and been the head coach since 2008, is a popular figure in South Florida, so the story quickly became major news locally, leading newscasts and newspaper websites. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released photos of the Coral Gables home, as they were fighting the fire, and several outlets posted videos. Spoelstra purchased the home late in 2023 to renovate it and moved in recently, according to records.

No one was in the property at the time of the blaze, according to reports. Spoelstra has three children, with custody split between divorced parents.

No one was injured, according to reports, as the fire was contained to Spoelstra's property. Neighbors wished him well on Twitter and other social media.

Some of the media's videos featured Spoelstra watching the devastation.

The fire was called into the authorities while Spoelstra and the Heat were in the air, and more than 20 units were called in to get it under control. As of now, no further information has been released relative to the cause.

While basketball seems secondary at this stage, the Heat were also hit with an on-court setback, as Bam Adebayo will miss time due to a toe injury. No timetable has been given yet for his return, but he will miss the game Friday night. The Heat are 4-4 on the season, all without Tyler Herro.

Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

