Erik Spoelstra planning to coach after house is seriously damaged by fire
Erik Spoelstra endured a life-altering experience early Thursday morning, as he returned from Denver -- and the end of the Miami Heat's four-game road trip -- to find his home engulfed in flames.
As of now, however, the indications are that he will be with the team at Kaseya Center on Friday night, as the Charlotte Hornets visit to face the Heat. The Heat have advised the media that Spoelstra will address them at 6:15 p.m, which would be the normal time slot prior to an 8 p.m. game. The Heat will not be holding a formal shootaround in the morning.
This, naturally, is subject to change, considering the circumstances.
Spoelstra, who has been with the Heat since 1995 and been the head coach since 2008, is a popular figure in South Florida, so the story quickly became major news locally, leading newscasts and newspaper websites. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released photos of the Coral Gables home, as they were fighting the fire, and several outlets posted videos. Spoelstra purchased the home late in 2023 to renovate it and moved in recently, according to records.
No one was in the property at the time of the blaze, according to reports. Spoelstra has three children, with custody split between divorced parents.
No one was injured, according to reports, as the fire was contained to Spoelstra's property. Neighbors wished him well on Twitter and other social media.
Some of the media's videos featured Spoelstra watching the devastation.
The fire was called into the authorities while Spoelstra and the Heat were in the air, and more than 20 units were called in to get it under control. As of now, no further information has been released relative to the cause.
While basketball seems secondary at this stage, the Heat were also hit with an on-court setback, as Bam Adebayo will miss time due to a toe injury. No timetable has been given yet for his return, but he will miss the game Friday night. The Heat are 4-4 on the season, all without Tyler Herro.
