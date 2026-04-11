Heat Can Secure No. 9 Seed With Final Game Win

The Miami Heat have one game left, and the situation is pretty simple. If the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets lose to the New York Knicks, Miami will secure the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. If not, they fall to No. 10.

So it's simple for the Heat.



Win against Hawks and Hornets lose to Knicks (who are locked into #3), and they're the #9.



If not, they're the #10. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 11, 2026

That’s all there is to it, no path to move up, no way around the play-in, just a slim difference in where they land. This is what it has come to for the Miami Heat. The Heat will fight hard to get home court in the first Play-in game, and if they can't beat the Hawks, the Heat will try to make the playoffs again as the 10th seed.

No Way Out of the Play-In

The Miami Heat are headed to the play-in tournament for the fourth straight season. This has been a very disappointing season for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat, especially given the context. This isn’t last year’s team that was eight games below .500 and just trying to survive. This team is going to finish above .500. On paper, that’s improvement. In reality, it doesn't feel that way. Despite having a better record, they are in the same position as last year. This was a year where the East was "wide open," but other teams improved; Miami stayed stagnant.

That’s the frustrating part.

Play-in Matchup Set Between Heat and Hornets

No matter what happens in this final game, the Heat are locked into facing the Hornets in the play-in. But where that game is played could make all the difference. If Miami gets the No. 9 seed, it will host a home game, and for this team, that’s huge. The Heat are 25-15 at home compared to just 17-24 on the road. If they fall to No. 10, they’re on the road with their season on the line.

Regardless if the Heat have homecourt or not, they will be confident that they can win on the road. They’re basically the play-in kings at this point, including being the only No. 10 seed to ever make the playoffs. That experience matters. But even with that history, the path is much tougher without home court. Miami has handled the Hornets this season, winning the matchup 3-1. That should give them confidence. But in a one-game setting, especially on the road, anything can happen.

A Bigger Picture Problem

The final game of the season technically matters for the Heat but if we zoom out for a second, it's hard to be content with the way this season played out. The Heat were the 6th seed only 3 weeks ago and had a real shot at the 5th seed, and now the best they can hope for is the 9th seed and perhaps one last home game of the season.