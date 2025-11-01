The Heat's new star has found his joy in Miami
Stop us if you've heard this before:
A major part of the Miami Heat starting lineup is in need of a contract extension, with the potential for that to be an overhang as the season progresses.
Well, this season -- unlike last, there are potentially two such situations. Last season was all about Jimmy Butler, and we know how that went..... pouting, suspensions and ultimately a parting. This season, the Heat went into the season with Tyler Herro seeking an extension, with two seasons remaining on his contract, an extension he didn't receive but didn't complain about.
There's another player who is looking for financial and locational stability, however, and that's gotten less attention. That's Norman Powell, who is on the last year of his deal, and was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Miami Heat in part because the Clippers didn't want to pay for his future.
There are many signs that the Heat are willing to do so, at the right price; they've been impressed with the work of the veteran guard thus far, in training camp and in his first three games (24.0 point average) prior to him suffering a mild groin injury. And there is now a clear indication from Powell that he would like a mutual commitment, because he likes it in Miami so much.
"Loves" it here, actually.
Powell has found his joy in Miami.
"I love everything about the Heat," Powell told the Miami Herald. "I loved them before."
So it won't be difficult to get Powell to the table. The question is how far the Heat will go. They just extended Nikola Jovic for four years and $62.5 million. They have the decision to make about Herro, who will cost considerably more. And they have other extensions looming.
If Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues at his current pace to start this season, he will get himself back in that conversation. Plus, Bam Adebayo is just about to have his massive extension kick in. And even with all this, it's not clear that's enough core talent on the roster to contend.
So what's fair? Three seasons for $60 million? $80 million? More?
That's what the Heat need to determine, and what Herro could get is certainly a factor.
Still, it's better for Powell to be pleased than not, and for the Heat to be pleased with him.
No pouting, just playing, and if he continues playing at this level, he's likely to get paid.