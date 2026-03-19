If you follow the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo’s impact is undeniable. He anchors undermanned defenses to top-10 levels, guards all five positions, and consistently shuts down opponents in any scheme.

But when you look at his career accolades, he has only made all-defensive teams, something he was snubbed from last season, and has constantly been looked over for defensive player of the year. Many of which including myself point out to the Heat's flaws in the win column, and his offensive production-- which is unfair for a defensive award.

But this season, Bam has guided the Heat better than ever and must be considered for an accolade he has yet to receive, an All-NBA selection.

This isn’t a new idea either. Back in August, I argued that Bam’s path to All-NBA would depend on offensive growth after Jeff Teague said he needed to average 24/10.

Can Bam Adebayo Be an All-NBA Player in Year 9? – Five Reasons Sports Network

Bam’s defense has already cemented him as one of the defining big men of his generation. The numbers, the accolades, and the moments all back it up. But in a league obsessed with scoring, his path to All-NBA will come from pairing that defensive dominance with a clear jump in offensive production. A healthier, more balanced Heat roster can help him get there. With Norman Powell adding perimeter scoring/defense, growth from Kel’el Ware, and less burden on Bam to cover every defensive gap, he will have more energy and opportunity to assert himself as a go-to option on offense. If he can keep anchoring an elite defense while pushing his scoring into the low 20s, the votes will follow. Austin Dobbins

Thanks to the second highest scoring game in NBA history, Bam is now averaging 20 points per game, while boasting one of the NBA's best on/off splits with a +12.8.

On/Off Differential among players with at least 1,500 minutes played this season... pic.twitter.com/5woncpDPbD — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) March 18, 2026

That is undeniable impact that puts him up with 2 of the NBA's best players (Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama). After this, Bam is averaging 20/9.7/2.9 while also being tied for 9th in the NBA with 3.2 defensive win shares.

Bam is also, the third highest scoring center, the 6th highest rebounder, 7th highest assist disher, and is making the fourth most threes per game, all while being a top 5 defender in the entire association.

Bam has made his case, and the team success has come along with it.

The Heat have the NBA's 4th best defense and have played well above preseason expectations thanks to their captain, the same player who I said had the most pressure on him after the All-Star break-- he has answered the pressure leading Miami down the stretch with a 9-4 record since the break.

The formula is simple: elite defense, improved offensive production, and team success. Bam Adebayo is delivering all three. If the Miami Heat close the season strong, the case won’t need much debate—he will have earned his place among the league’s All-NBA players.