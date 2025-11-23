The Miami Heat use a great 1st quarter to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-117. The Heat have been playing fantastic basketball this year and this game was no different. Up and down the roster the team performed at a high level. Let us dive into some players that helped make the difference.

Norman Powell – Grade: A+

Nov 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Look, I try not to pick the same players constantly, but Norman Powell is making that very difficult. He has been sensational, amazing, spectacular or whatever word you think fits. This game was no exception as he tailed 32 points on 11/18 shooting and 4/7 from the field. It seems like every time the Heat needs a bucket Powell is able to answer the call. He was confident in his game from the opening tip and is translates to his teammates as well. I do not want it to go unnoticed that Powell also gives good effort on the defensive end, he is not just a player that scores but lets up points on the other end. He was sensational all game and delivered time and time again.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: A+

Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

This was a top 3 performance of Kel’el Ware’s career. He was everywhere and made his presence felt every minute he was in the game. He energy and tenacity were top notch, which solved all his problems. He has been on a mission to grab rebounds and that showed pulling down 16 rebounds. The best development of Ware’s game recently is his willingness to box out more, which is a large reason his impact is much larger now than before. Ware finished the game with 20 points, the 16 rebounds, and 2 steals. To see his impact just look at his +/- of +26 in 26 minutes.

Pelle Larsson – Grade: B

Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) brings the ball up court in front of Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson has played well since entering the starting lineup, and even though his shooting was not good today, his impact was still there. Larsson is an excellent role player that will find ways to impact the game. He shot 2/13 from the field today, which obviously is not ideal, but he did not let that stop him. Good NBA players do not rely on making shots to be their only impact, Larsson showed today that he can overcome poor shooting. He pulled down 7 rebounds, had 8 assists and 1 steal to round out his box score. The Heat also outscored the 76ers by 9 his 32 minutes on the floor. Larsson continues to prove himself as a rotation player for this team.