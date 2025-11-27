How the Miami Heat can reach the next round of the NBA Cup

The Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night to advance to 13-6. And furthermore, finish their in-season tournament group play games at 3-1 with a +49 point differential which is quite important.

The Heat failed to get help from the Charlotte Hornets in their quest to win group C, and now look to the scoreboards.

Tyler Herro getting tricky!!! pic.twitter.com/Vr1HE9HRgt — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) November 27, 2025

In the NBA Cup, the three winners of each group are automatic bids, and then each respective conference gets one wild card team.

The wild card teams are the teams from each conference with the best record in group play games that finished second in their respective groups.

In this year's case that leaves: Miami, Cleveland, Detroit, and New York.

So here are the scenarios

Advance as Group C Winner

Miami's easiest path is a Knicks loss. If the Knicks lose Miami will be in, likely as either the two or three seed and would host a quarterfinal game at the Kaseya Center.

Now if the Knicks beat the Bucks on Friday night, here is Miami's other opportunity.

Advance as the East's Wild Card Team

Given there is likely multiple teams at 3-1 here is how the wild card team tie breakers go as per the NBA's official website:

When two teams are tied within a group, the winner is determined by head-to-head record. If two or more teams are tied within a group, here is the order in which ties are broken:

Head-to-head record in Group Play.

Point differential in Group Play.

Total points scored in Group Play.

Record from the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Random drawing (in the unlikely scenario that two or more teams are still tied following the previous tiebreakers).

Fridays Matchups include:

Magic at Pistons and Cavs at Hawks

The Miami Heat clinch a wildcard spot if any of the following happen:

The Magic win and the Cavaliers win by fewer than 17 points

The Magic win and the Cavaliers lose

The Pistons win by more than 12 points, and the Cavaliers win by fewer than 17 points

The Pistons win by more than 12 points and the Cavaliers lose



*Note if Cleveland and Miami tie in point differential (+49), the Cavs would have to score a minimum of 138 points to pass Miami as the wild card. If this happens, the Heat would miss out due to 2024/2025 record.

Let's get a Tyler appreciation thread going ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5HcmeaSTi7 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 27, 2025

Miami has won 6 in a row and obviously the season extends way beyond the NBA Cup.

But hey, games matter early on, and teams are playing hard. Plus, the cash prizes that are essential for the NBA's role players and coaches who get paid as well.

Win championship: $514,790

Miami looks to the scoreboards Friday night with hopes of advancing.