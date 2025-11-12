Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM and 100.7 FM WMMS (Ohio)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (7-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) meet for the second of three matchups this season. The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the second of four regular season matchups and the second of consecutive games against the Cavs after Miami recorded a, 140-138, overtime win on Monday. The 140 points mark as the most points the Heat has scored against the Cavaliers

in the team’s histories, surpassing the previous high of 129 points set on November 22, 2023 at Cleveland. The Heat are 81-53 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

CAVALIERS

G Lonzo Ball

G Sam Merrill

C Jarrett Allen

F DeAndre Hunter

F Dean Wade

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Ankle

Kel'el Ware: Available - Hip

Davion Mitchell: Available - Back

Dru Smith: Available - Knee

Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

CAVALIERS

Donovan Mitchell: Out - Rest

Evan Mobley: Out - Rest

Darius Garland: Out: Toe

Jalen Tyson: Out - Concussion

Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable - Knee

Max Strus: Out - Foot

Betting Lines (via Action Network)

Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110), Cavaliers +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -225, Cavaliers +185

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "We've earned the right to have a team be really charged up to play against us and, you know, we don't take that likely. I think, coming into the season, we probably weren't on people's calendar as a 'Hey this is an important game' but Cleveland is a very good basketball team. They're well-coached, well-drilled, experienced. They know what they're doing, they have a lot of pride and we can expect their best version tomorrow night but that doesn't take anything away from how we felt about last night."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES