How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers rematch, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM and 100.7 FM WMMS (Ohio)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (7-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) meet for the second of three matchups this season. The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the second of four regular season matchups and the second of consecutive games against the Cavs after Miami recorded a, 140-138, overtime win on Monday. The 140 points mark as the most points the Heat has scored against the Cavaliers
in the team’s histories, surpassing the previous high of 129 points set on November 22, 2023 at Cleveland. The Heat are 81-53 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
CAVALIERS
G Lonzo Ball
G Sam Merrill
C Jarrett Allen
F DeAndre Hunter
F Dean Wade
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Ankle
Kel'el Ware: Available - Hip
Davion Mitchell: Available - Back
Dru Smith: Available - Knee
Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
CAVALIERS
Donovan Mitchell: Out - Rest
Evan Mobley: Out - Rest
Darius Garland: Out: Toe
Jalen Tyson: Out - Concussion
Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable - Knee
Max Strus: Out - Foot
Betting Lines (via Action Network)
Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110), Cavaliers +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -225, Cavaliers +185
Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "We've earned the right to have a team be really charged up to play against us and, you know, we don't take that likely. I think, coming into the season, we probably weren't on people's calendar as a 'Hey this is an important game' but Cleveland is a very good basketball team. They're well-coached, well-drilled, experienced. They know what they're doing, they have a lot of pride and we can expect their best version tomorrow night but that doesn't take anything away from how we felt about last night."
