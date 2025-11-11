Breaking down the Miami Heat's rollercoaster win against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season, the Miami Heat saw their season come to a historically bad ending against the Cleveland Cavaliers team in a first round playoff sweep. In their first rematch since, the Heat came out on top in overtime, despite missing Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Here are the hallmarks of an absolute rollercoaster of a game:

Familiar defensive identity: In another game without their perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, the Heat's defense held a Cavs team that won 64 games last season, (and that came into this game on a four-game win streak), to a 30th percentile halfcourt offensive rating of 88.6 points per 100 possessions. Additionally, after having no answers for Donovan Mitchell in the Playoffs, the Heat held him to 10-of-28 shooting from the field this time around.

The Heat kept the Cavs from taking too many shots at the rim, with just 15 percent of their shots coming within four feet of the basket, ranking in the 2nd percentile. Although the Cavs shot it well when they did take shots at the rim, they converted on just 39 percent of their attempts in the paint overall.

The Cavs made 21 threes tonight and it didn't matter. They only converted on 32 percent of their 65 attempts, a new franchise record for them despite attempting the most total threes in the league this season.

The Heat's opponent three-point shooting luck continues (third-lowest opponent three-point shooting at 32 percent), but their defense continues to execute on a principle they always lean on: limiting shots at the rim, (currently allowing the fifth-fewest percentage of opponent shots coming within five feet of the basket) and letting teams shoot lower-percentage twos, (allowing the seventh-highest percentage of opposing shots that are non-rim twos).

Offense keeps humming: Once again, the Heat's offense finds itself thriving without their two highest-scoring players after last season's Jimmy Butler trade, finishing with a 79th percentile offensive rating, 76th percentile in the halfcourt, bouncing back after a rough first quarter.

This one was a little different. Even though the Heat played another game at their faster-paced playstyle, (pace numbers on par with their league-leading mark there, twice as many fastbreak points as the Cavs), they also didn't get many shots up at the rim.

The Heat finished the game with an eighth percentile frequency of shots at the rim, (where they rank tenth in the league). They balanced that out by converting on 54.5 percent on their 100th percentile frequency of shots coming from the short mid-range, (57.5 percent in the paint).

This was particularly important on a night where they attempted and made threes on a below average level (21st percentile amount of attempts coming from three, 33 percent converted), facing a proven Cavs defense.

Norman Powell finished with 33 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Andrew Wiggins finished with 23 points and five assists, and four more players ended the game as double-figure scorers.

Free throws bailed out [lost] possession battle: Although the Heat's halfcourt defense was good, they weren't forcing turnovers. After finishing with a whopping 17 steals last game against the Blazers team that leads the league with 10.6 steals per game, the Heat were modestly below their averages (tied with the Cavs for fifth in the NBA with 9.9 steals), in that aspect tonight, finishing with eight steals.

The Heat turned the Cavs over just ten times, (even in a game that went to overtime), a number that would that would lead the league for fewest turnovers per game. Additionally, the Cavs' 8.8 turnover percent ranks in the 96th percentile in the NBA.

The Heat's 80th percentile turnover percentage was helpful on another night that they were pounded 26 to 12 on the offensive boards, (88th percentile offensive rebound percentage for the Cavs), although the Heat were only out-rebounded by four overall.

Ultimately, what really helped them mitigate the Cavs finishing with 22 more shot attempts was the Heat taking 14 more free throws. The Heat finished the game with a 95th percentile free throw rate and held the Cavs to a 15th percentile mark there.

Clutch plays: These speak for themselves.

Jaquez sends Heat-Cavs to OT pic.twitter.com/VyN8BJ2qmd — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) November 11, 2025

1. Donovan Mitchell ties Heat-Cavs with a crazy three. 0.4 seconds remaining



2. Andrew Wiggins wins the game in OT pic.twitter.com/AOtukEEJqF — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) November 11, 2025

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

