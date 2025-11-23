How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBCS-PH (Philadelphia)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.5 The Fanatic WPEN-FM (Philadelphia)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (9-6) and Philadelphia 76ers (9-6) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, as the Heat hasn’t lost a season series to the Sixers since 2020-21. The Heat are 75-67 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 46-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
76ERS
G Tyrese Maxey
G V.J. Edgecombe
C Andre Drummond
F Justin Edwards
F Paul George
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hip
Nikola Jović: Out - Hip
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
76ERS
V.J. Edgecombe: Questionable - Calf
Joel Embiid: Out - Knee
Adem Bona: Out - Ankle
Kelly Oubre: Out: Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +1 (-110), 76ers -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -102, 76ers -116
Total points scored: 240.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Norman Powell: "It's big time that we're able to look down the bench and we've got the youth and the ability to come in and guys could step up."
