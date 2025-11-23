How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBCS-PH (Philadelphia)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.5 The Fanatic WPEN-FM (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (9-6) and Philadelphia 76ers (9-6) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, as the Heat hasn’t lost a season series to the Sixers since 2020-21. The Heat are 75-67 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 46-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

76ERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G V.J. Edgecombe

C Andre Drummond

F Justin Edwards

F Paul George

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hip

Nikola Jović: Out - Hip

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

76ERS

V.J. Edgecombe: Questionable - Calf

Joel Embiid: Out - Knee

Adem Bona: Out - Ankle

Kelly Oubre: Out: Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +1 (-110), 76ers -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -102, 76ers -116

Total points scored: 240.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Norman Powell: "It's big time that we're able to look down the bench and we've got the youth and the ability to come in and guys could step up."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket