Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m. EST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 870 AM/105.3 FM, 105.7 FM (New Orleans)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (28-27) and New Orleans Pelicans (15-40) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 19-point, 125-106, win on January 4. Last season the Heat swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won 10 of the last 11 overall against New Orleans. The Heat are 29-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season,including 19-7 in home games and 10-14 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Simone Fontecchio
C Kel'el Ware
F Bam Adebayo
F Andrew Wiggins
PELICANS
G Trey Murphy
G Herbert Jones
C Derik Queen
F Saddiq Bey
F Zion Williamson
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +1.5 (-110), Pelicans -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +102, Pelicans -120
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -115, under -105)
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Toe
Norman Powell: Out - Back
Pelle Larsson: Out - Elbow
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
PELICANS
Micah Peavy: Questionable - Toe
Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after the loss to the Utah Jazz: "Look, I know how it looks, I mean first of all, the team that they played through the first three quarters is vastly different than the team we played in Salt Lake. They presented some difference challenges with the size, in terms of our driving, attacking game, our rebounding, and then in the fourth quarter it just became a game."
