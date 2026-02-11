Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m. EST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 870 AM/105.3 FM, 105.7 FM (New Orleans)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (28-27) and New Orleans Pelicans (15-40) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 19-point, 125-106, win on January 4. Last season the Heat swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won 10 of the last 11 overall against New Orleans. The Heat are 29-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season,including 19-7 in home games and 10-14 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Simone Fontecchio

C Kel'el Ware

F Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

PELICANS

G Trey Murphy

G Herbert Jones

C Derik Queen

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +1.5 (-110), Pelicans -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +102, Pelicans -120

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Toe

Norman Powell: Out - Back

Pelle Larsson: Out - Elbow

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

PELICANS

Micah Peavy: Questionable - Toe

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after the loss to the Utah Jazz: "Look, I know how it looks, I mean first of all, the team that they played through the first three quarters is vastly different than the team we played in Salt Lake. They presented some difference challenges with the size, in terms of our driving, attacking game, our rebounding, and then in the fourth quarter it just became a game."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket