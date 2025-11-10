How would Heat even treat a Adebayo-Ware-less rotation? Possibility looms
When Bam Adebayo went down in Denver a week ago, it had the coaching staff looking around on that Heat sideline trying to see how they would fill that void.
Not just because Adebayo holds a ton of importance on both the Heat's offensive and defensive sides of the ball, but just the pure lack of size on the Miami roster.
Kel'el Ware is the only reliable big in the current rotation for the Heat, and there's a chance that number can decrease to 0 on Monday night against the big Cleveland Cavalier front-court.
Ware was a late addition to the injury report prior to tonight's game, as it was labeled as a hip flexor strain. He still remains probable which is a good sign, but the possibility looms: what would the Miami Heat even do without their two lone big men?
Vlad Goldin is somebody that rushed down to Miami from Sioux Falls after Adebayo went down, yet has still yet to log any minutes. The trust levels in their two-way big are clear, but all of that goes out the window if Ware is down as well.
Nikola Jovic would also continue to run some minutes at the five spot, but this isn't the Hornets or the Blazers anymore. The Cavs won't be sizing down to match up with the Heat, as they're going to play their offensive rebound and second chance opprtunity game no matter what.
Another guy that hasn't been trusted extensively is Keshad Johnson, but that would just have to change. It's wild that a 6 foot 6 bench piece is looked at as somebody to possibly fill the void of a 7 foot Ware, but that's where the Heat currently sit.
Ideally that probable tag gets one final upgrade prior to tip-off into the available range, but these are natural concerns to push forward. One big going down is already chaos, but two?
That fast, offensive marathon style of the Miami Heat's offense would have to do some heavy lifting.