Tyler Herro is the Miami Heat's most debated player by fans and media members alike.

One thing that can't be debated is his offensive output. Herro is a 25+ point per game, three-level scorer.

Tyler Herro in his first 3 games after missing 9 weeks:



24 PTS - 4 REB - 6 3PM - 100 FT%

29 PTS - 5 REB - 7 AST - 60 FG%

24 PTS - 7 REB - 3 STL - 67 FG%



Herro won us the games vs Mavs/Bucks. He’s also providing very efficient scoring even without a training camp & preseason. pic.twitter.com/kOye1QC0nE — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 1, 2025

While Herro has struggled to find his way on to the floor this season, first with his offseason ankle surgery and now with a toe issue.

A dynamic offensive player

But in the seven games Tyler Herro has been on the court, he is averaging 22.3 points per game, while on the right track to join the illustrious, 50/40/90 club (even after being 1-10 from three in his last two games).

Herro is averaging 50/39/92.9

The 50/40/90 club represents the best scorers in the NBA, one who averages 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the free throw line. A list that only these nine players are a part of-

Kevin Durant, Steve Nash, Steph Curry, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller, Mark Price, and Larry Bird.

When you close the list too players averaging 20+ points per game, there are only 5 members.

WEIRD BUT TRUE —



Tyler Herro is currently on pace to be only the 6th player ever to average 20+ on 50/40/90 in a season.



Whoah. 😳 pic.twitter.com/FpmDm8ijtB — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) December 15, 2025

This season, Herro is one of four players on pace to join the list with Cam Spencer, Jamal Murray, and Kevin Durant.

Availability is the best ability

But, this club is not on Herro's priority list, its being on the floor, preferably with Norman Powell. A duo that the Miami Heat need to figure out, but can't if they aren't on the floor. When one is out, the other is playing, when one is in the other is out, and they have hardly played a full 5 games of basketball together.

Herro's injurys have been a problem in the past, so much so that Pat Riley has went to call Tyler Herro "fragile" before. Herro followed that by a 77 game season last year, the highest total in his career.

For Herro, his availability looms large in contractual negotiations, for the Heat, his availability looms large in their future. Determining if he and Powell work, determining if he is a valuable trade target, and a continued evaluation if he is a fit for the future.

While Herro is on pace to join an exclusive club, he has played 7 games and availability is a necessity.

Tyler Herro on his lingering toe injury:



“It hasn’t really gotten better. I probably shouldn’t have practiced. I’m just trying to control the swelling & the inflammation.”



He underwent his second MRI on Tuesday in less than two weeks and took a Toradol shot to play against… pic.twitter.com/AvpaTu0JOr — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) December 17, 2025

While the offensive questions aren't a concern, the availability and defensive concerns loom similar to that of Darius Garland and will certainly drive down Herro's price in future negotiations.

With Herro retuning the Heat need to find a groove --as the deadline approaches-- Miami must take a hard look at not only their current roster, but their future build as well.

