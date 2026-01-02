NBA podcaster and journalist Zach Lowe is making headlines for talking about the Maimi Heat once again. This time Lowe is shutting down a narrative that is often making its rounds on social media. That is the discussion of what to do with Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

“He’s the standard bearer, culture bearer. Other teams I know have for sure asked about Bam & been told hell no…As they sniff around Giannis & other stars, all those stars are going to want to play w/ Bam. And I do think Miami will more than sniff around Giannis.” @ZachLowe_NBA https://t.co/Ov8lXot8va pic.twitter.com/LwSk1n2jrU — Dru (@dru_star) January 2, 2026

Bam Adebayo is an interesting player to discuss, especially considering the offensive focus of the modern NBA. Adebayo is an okay offensive player but should not be a teams first or second option to be a true contender. He should not be relied on to score 20+ points every game or carry a big offensive load. He is no slouch by any means, but he simply does not meet the offensive production of others. His offensive production, or as some will argue lack of production, will continue to be talked about and make him underrated in many NBA circles.

It might come as a surprise that despite his offensive limitations NBA organizations and players seem to love Adebayo and would want him on their team. That is because he is a historically great defender that can anchor some of the best defenses in the league.

Lowe, who has wrote a massive story on Adebayo in 2020, mentions something that fans often forget about when discussing Adebayo’s future with the team. He is viewed as the next “culture bearer” the organization. The Heat are a team that prides themselves on effort and defense. Adebayo is the definition of defense and hustle. He is the catalyst that enables the Heat to be consistently one of the best defenses. Without him in the lineup the defense becomes mediocre and starts to show more flaws.

Adebayo being relied on to keep the culture intact is not the only thing that Lowe points out to consider. That is the fact opposing players want to play with Adebayo. Anytime a player is reported to be considering Miami as a possibility, Adebayo’s name comes shortly after. Mostly because of everything I previously mentioned about his ability on defense and them knowing he will be willing to do the dirty work.

All of this combines to make Adebayo Miami’s most prized possession. He is viewed as the next Miami Heat legend, and they have no plans of changing that. Lowe reports that when teams have called about Adebayo, they get a quick and easy answer “hell no”. So, that answers the question on whether Adebayo still has a future in Miami pretty clearly.

Lowe ends his comments with something that Heat fans will love to hear, that he expects them to look into a trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. This should come as no surprise to anyone that follows the Heat, but it is yet again another big name national NBA person mentioning Miami and Antetokounmpo being paired together.