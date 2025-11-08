Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson shine: Heat grades against the Hornets
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A
Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues his fantastic start to the year with another great performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Jaquez Jr. was sensational in all aspects of the game, putting together an all-around performance. He continues to impress with his ability to not only create for himself but to use he penetration to then get teammates open looks. The new offensive scheme fits perfectly with Jaquez Jr. playstyle and that was clear this game. He was once again relentless in his approach and put so much pressure on the defense. The tempo allows him to use his athleticism to create advantages for easy buckets, especially against a poor defensive team like the Hornets. Jaquez Jr. showed his IQ and decision making in the contest by continually making the right decisions. I loved how even though he was being so aggressive he took care of the ball fantastically with only 2 turnovers in 33 minutes. With Bam Adebayo out with injury the Heat will rely on guys like Jaquez Jr. to rebound even more than before, and he delivered with 8 rebounds. More impressively, 3 of those rebounds were offensive rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished the game with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.
Pelle Larsson – Grade: A+
Pelle Larsson had a career night for the Miami Heat, and his game passed the eye test also. He set a career-high in points at 19 but the way in which he got his points is the real story. The new offense benefits people that are confident in their decision making and are decisive in how they make decisions. Larsson is both confident and decisive. He makes the right play and makes that play quickly. This was clear throughout the whole game and that is why people are intrigued about Larsson’s ability to be a rotation player. His physicality is something the Heat will always appreciate, and it is not just defensive physicality. He is willing to take contact on drives and even invites it. He consistently goes straight at the defense, forcing them to decide on if to foul or be beat. This playstyle has done wonders for him. Larsson made the most of his opportunities against the Hornets putting together an efficient 8/11 from the field. Larsson is also a strong defender and is one that is willing to do the dirty work to produce for the team. This helps him stand out even when others are putting together strong performances also. Larsson had the best game of his NBA career and showed he is ready to contribute this season.
Norman Powell – Grade: A
Norman Powell lit up the Charlotte Hornets in a variety of ways. He was able to force the Hornets into mistakes all game long and punished them every time. Powell did everything, like break down his defender to get paint touches, do damage from the 3-point line, move off ball for easy scores, and even use his savviness to get free throws. Simply put, Powell was in his bag and put on a show. I am continuously impressed by all the tools Powell has and how he does not fall into habits of only using one of those tools. He always uses his complete game. He once again started the game off hot scoring 11 points in the first quarter, which helped the Heat set a franchise record for points in a quarter. Powell being able to put the defense on notice from the first play of the game is a massive help for his teammates, because it forces so much attention to be focused on him. Powell torched the Hornets finishing with 25 points on 10/20 shooting and 2/5 from three.