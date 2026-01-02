The Miami Heat have stretched their win streak to 4 games after an impressive victory over the #1 seed Detroit Pistons. This win puts the Heat at 19-15 and tied for 5th in the Eastern Conference with their division rivals the Orlando Magic.

Norman Powell – Grade: A+

Jan 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Norman Powell was a human flame thrower and the Heat needed everything he provided. Powell was lethal from deep and it started early. The Pistons did a poor job of contesting his looks early in the game. This allowed him to get his rhythm, and he was unstoppable from then on. Powell finished the game with 7 three, which is the 2nd most he has had this season. This is also his 4th game of 5+ threes made. I have mentioned it previously, but when he is making shots at this level there is a noticeable difference in the flow of the offense. His teammates gain confidence from knowing their elite scorer is on fire. Powell finished the contest with 36 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

NORMAN POWELL BUCKET AND FOUL pic.twitter.com/mSFwsYB14q — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) January 2, 2026

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. did most of his work in the first half, but his most important play was in the second half. He was once again able to get to whatever spots he wanted on the court. He made the most of his opportunities and converted 9 of his 13 shot attempts. I also loved how once he got off to his hot start, he used his pressure on the defense to set up teammates. After a relatively quiet second half, Jaquez Jr. made his mark and hit one of the biggest buckets of the game to keep the Heat at an arms distance from the Pistons. Jaquez Jr. finished the game with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and also had 2 steals.

JAIME JAQUEZ JR WITH A HUGE 4Q CLUTCH BUCKET



6MOYpic.twitter.com/pF9z3P1T75 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 2, 2026

Bam Adebayo – Grade: B-

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo can sometimes be a confusing player to grade. His impact is always large, but sometimes he leaves you knowing he could have had a bigger game. Against the Pistons Adebayo’s shot was not falling and lead to him shooting just 5/14 from the field. He missed several attempts that he should easily finish. On the other hand, he rebounded excellently and did everything else well. The Heat were better when he was on the court compared to when he sat. His defense was a big difference, and he stuffed the defensive stat sheet also getting 2 steals and 1 block. Adebayo needs to improve his shot making to really elevate the Heat to another level. Adebayo finished the game with 15 points, 14 rebounds but 0 assists.