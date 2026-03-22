Jaime Jaquez Jr. Emerges as Favorite for Sixth Man of the Year Award

Jaime Jaquez has been one of the most consistent and reliable players on the Miami Heat this season, and he may be rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year NBA award.

Jaquez has positioned himself as the betting favorite to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, according to BetUS. After leapfrogging names like Naz Reid and Keldon Johnson in the odds race, the question becomes clear: Can he actually win it?

Mar 17, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A Third-Year Leap After a Sophomore Slump

Jaquez’s rise this season has been one of the more encouraging developments for Miami. After showing promise as a rookie and then experiencing a noticeable sophomore slump, the third-year forward has re-established himself as a vital part of the Heat rotation.

Coming off the bench, Jaquez has embraced the sixth-man role with maturity and purpose. He is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, while also contributing 0.8 steals and shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field.

Jaquez has become the Heat's glue guy off the bench, a player capable of stabilizing the offense, attacking mismatches, and bringing physicality and energy when the starters begin to fade. His ability to create rim pressure and score in the paint has been especially valuable for a Heat team that has often struggled to generate easy offense.

Why He’s the Favorite

When it comes to the Sixth Man of the Year, voters tend to value three key factors:

production, impact on winning, and consistency. Jaquez checks all three boxes.

He has been one of Miami’s most dependable contributors night after night. While the Heat offense has been inconsistent overall, Jaquez has consistently provided a scoring punch, secondary playmaking, and hustle plays that don’t always show up in the box score.

His versatility also gives head coach Erik Spoelstra lineup flexibility. Jaquez can function as a secondary ball-handler, operate in the mid-post, or cut and finish around the rim. That adaptability has made him a matchup problem for opposing bench units.

The One Area Holding Him Back

Jaime has had one main weakness this season, it’s his three-point shooting. He is currently shooting just 28 percent from beyond the arc, which is a career low. In an era where spacing is everything, that number could be scrutinized by voters comparing him to other candidates.

However, Jaquez has compensated by excelling in other areas. His interior scoring efficiency and ability to facilitate offense help offset his perimeter limitations. More importantly, his impact on the game often extends beyond shooting.

Jaquez now has a realistic chance to become just the second player in franchise history to capture the honor. If Jaquez continues to produce and the Heat finish strong, particularly if they improve their playoff positioning, his candidacy could gain even more momentum.