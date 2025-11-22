The Miami Heat faced off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, as their third in-season tournament game was underway.

The Heat weren't just without Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic, as reliable starter Andrew Wiggins was ruled out a day ago. Kel'el Ware got the call up back into the starting lineup for the Heat.

So let's get into some immediate takeaways from this blowout Heat win:

1. One Heat player surprises as the energizer.

Nov 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) warms up against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

It's been an interesting season for Keshad Johnson. Opportunity hasn't really been there for him consistently, and when it has, it's been him walking to the scorer's table to enter as the team's center. Update: Keshad Johnson is not a center. Finally getting some real minutes at the four tonight next to Bam Adebayo, he was pure energy on both sides of the floor. A first half that consisted of 7 points, 8 boards, and 2 blocks. The main part was his aggressive rebounding, as each and every one of them were strong catches in traffic, both offensive and defensive. The defense was strong as ever, since he wasn't constantly defending the post against a much bigger five. He made a real all-around impact in this one.

2. When Kel'el Ware is involved, the Heat are a better basketball team.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The goal to get the most out of second year big Kel'el Ware isn't just in the interest of elevating his game individually. When he brings it on both ends, this Heat team is just a much more complete team. It gives them some diversity in lineups, since they can bounce off the Adebayo-Ware front-court, while knowing he can make an individual impact when Adebayo needs a breather. He did that tonight, as he was as active around the rim as humanly possible. Miami's wing threats continued to draw downhill attention, leaving Ware standing freely under the rim for lobs. He was a real deterrent on defense as well, blocking shots and even generating steals right into run-out slams. This team just feeds off the energy of their young big, and that second quarter scoring run tonight showed that.

3. From an injured Norman Powell to a scorching Norman Powell.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When Norman Powell drove for the layup early in the first half, he landed a bit awkwardly. He strained his groin a bit which had him hobbling to the locker room, leaving many Heat observers picturing how the Heat will stay afloat without him for the near future. Fast forward to halftime, and Powell had 15 points on 50% shooting. Not only did he return, he came back even stronger. Just the usual instant offense stuff: pulling into perimeter shots right off the catch, secondary action attacks, and really pulling defenders his way off the ball. It's tough to watch a Miami Heat game right now and not have Powell as a primary takeaway. He's been so solid, so impactful, and so tough to consistently battle through the minor injuries that have piled up for him.