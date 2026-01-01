Kel’el Ware has been in and out of the starting line this season. They have based their starting lineup on matchups and who is playing better right then. There has been very little consistency in the lineup. This has made many fans frustrated at Ware’s role because of the talent that he has and the struggles the Heat as a team have. Fans feel that Ware can help fix some of those problems and his recent play has only added fuel to the fire.

Ware has been steadily improving his whole career. He has not only improved statistically but more importantly he has improved in little things that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra demands of his players. The question many Heat fans have is, when will Ware be a guaranteed starter?

Kel’el Ware is currently top 4 in the entire league in total rebounds.



Ware is also leading all centers in 3PT percentage at 47.3%.



Miami never had a center at his size that’s able to do everything on the court. pic.twitter.com/dSeKrkExwj — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 1, 2026

This question is not as straight forward as one might think. Ware has absolutely played like someone that deserves to be a starter, but one issue is glaring when Ware starts. That is the lack of front court depth on the roster. They have made it work, but for Ware to be a permanent fixture in the starting lineup, he is going to have to rely on his teammate to continue his level of play.

Enter Nikola Jovic. The projected starter entering the year, but his play regressed so much he was completely out of the lineup. Jovic went from being a key member of the team to being completely unplayable. The fall of Jovic only created more of an issue in front court depth and really makes it hard to start your only 2 front court players. Jovic is indirectly the reason Ware’s role has been more inconsistent than fans of Ware would like.

This could change as Jovic has begun to play excellent basketball since returning from injury 3 games ago. In those 3 games he is averaging 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1 steal. He also is shooting over 50% in his past 2 games and 50% from three in those 2 games also. If Jovic can continue this excellent level of play, then this creates more depth that allows it easier to get Ware into the starting lineup.

Nikola Jovic in his last 3 games:



◾️17.0 PPG

◾️6.0 RPG

◾️5.3 APG

◾️41% 3P

◾️+71



(via @MiamiClip) pic.twitter.com/Ji2uQRKRWB — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 30, 2025

Ware has been playing at an excellent level, especially as the season has progressed. He deserves to be a permanent starter and play heavy minutes every night. The thing holding him back is not anything he can control, he has done his part. The fate of Ware’s role is held in his teammates hands. All eyes are on Jovic to deliver.