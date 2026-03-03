Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets Final Injury Update: Wiggins' status divulged

The Miami Heat announced that forward Andrew Wiggins (knee) will be available to play in Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, after being listed as probable earlier.

Additionally, guard Davion Mitchell will be available while the Heat continue to be without guard Norman Powell (groin) and forward/center Nikola Jovic (back).

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Available - Shoulder

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Knee

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Available - G League

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

NETS

Nic Claxton: Available - Thumb

Egor Demin: Out - Foot

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (32-29) and Brooklyn Nets (15-45) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-95, win in Brooklyn on December 18 and has now won four of the last five overall against the Nets.

It also marks the first of consecutive games against Brooklyn with the teams facing each other again on Thursday. The Heat are 83-61 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 44-26 in home games and 39-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

NETS

G Nolan Traore

G Terance Mann

C Nic Claxton

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Noah Clowney

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -12.5 (-115), Nets +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat -675, Nets +490

Total points scored: 225.5 (over -115, under -105)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Regardless of the scheme is, I always go back to that, it's just about committing to doing hard things. We were really moving in the zone, taking away airspace and scrambling to challenge shots at the rim. In a lot of these losses in the last month we've just been giving up shots at the rim and threes."

