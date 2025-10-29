Miami Heat enter clash with San Antonio Spurs likely without leading scorer
The Miami Heat will need all hands on deck against the undefeated San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama.
Two of those hands may be clapping Thursday night.
Norman Powell made the trip to San Antonio with the Heat, but is listed as doubtful with a groin injury, and coach Erik Spoelstra has indicated the team will be careful not to aggravate the injury.
The Heat, using a more free-flowing offense, scored 144 points without Powell against the Charlotte Hornets in a win Tuesday, but the task will be tougher against the Spurs. The Heat will also still be without Tyler Herro, who is healing from ankle surgery. Herro did make the trip, which also includes games against the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets. LeBron James is expected to miss that game for the Lakers.
Without Powell, the Heat will again count on scoring from the resurgent Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who has bounced back from a sophomore slump and is emerging as an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate. The Heat have seven players averaging in double figures so far, a far cry from their frequent offense struggles last season.
The Spurs are leading the league in many categories, including net rating. Wembanyama has looked unstoppable, averaging 31.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in the Spurs' four games, all victories. Miami will need to keep attacking the rim on drive-and-kicks, but Wembanyama's presence will loom large.
San Antonio is also getting nearly 35 points per game from Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell -- with rookie Dylan Harper adding 14.8 of his own.
Can the Heat keep pace? So far they have, and then some. But eventually Powell's absence will matter; he's been an easy addition to the Heat, scoring smoothly and making plays for others, without holding up the offense.
No cap or tax relief for Heat yet, from Terry Rozier situation