Miami Heat need to keep defending when it matters

For all of the flattery for the Miami Heat's offensive transformation this season, the Heat remain a defense-first organization under Erik Spoelstra.

But the defense has shown some slippage, especially in the continued absence of Bam Adebayo.

The Heat have fallen to 15th in defensive rating, after spending much of the first month in the top 10. Considering their increased pace this season, that's the statistic that most matters, because unlike points per game it adjusts to that spike in speed.

Adebayo's return is close, but not imminent; it does not appear he will play Monday in the rematch against the Knicks, this time at home. And he's in doubt for Jimmy Butler's (second) return, Wednesday with the Golden State Warriors.

What's most important, especially until then, it whether the Heat can make a stand late in games, something that hasn't been the case in the last two losses, first against a Cleveland squad without Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley ad then against a Knicks team without Jalen Brunson and O.G. Anunoby. That can't continue, especially with Brunson and Anunoby out again tonight.

They can't be letting Landry Shamet get loose again, for starters.

Overall, the Heat have actually defended fairly well down the stretch, as evidenced by this statistic.

Teams With The Best Defensive Field Goal Percentage (DFG%) In The 4th Quarter For The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season :



1. Miami Heat — 41.1%

2. Philadelphia 76ers — 41.8%

3. Denver Nuggets — 42.3%

4. Oklahoma City Thunder — 42.7%

It sure hasn't seemed like the Heat have been stingy in a lot of clutch situations, but they do have the players to do it, especially with Adebayo on the floor. Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and even Jaime Jaquez Jr. have defended well. Miami needs more from Norman Powell on that end, if his elite scoring is going to lead to more consistent winning.

This is an area in which Tyler Herro's return won't be especially helpful, though Herro is a good rebounder for a guard, and rebounding has been an issue in terms of finishing defensive possessions. You can argue that the Heat have lost two to three games due to letting teams get too many second chances, starting with the season opener in Orlando in which Wendell Carter Jr. went wild. It was a huge problem in New York as well, due to Mitchell Robinson's activity.

Let's see how the Heat defend against the Knicks with another opportunity, as they try to defend a winning record, now just 7-6 on the season.

