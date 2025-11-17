How To Watch Miami Heat-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, MSG Network (New York)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), 880 AM ESPN New York, WFAN 66 AM/101.9 FM (New York)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (7-6) and New York Knicks (8-4) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Heat are 67-75 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 38-32 in home games and 29-43 in road games. The Knicks have won seven of the last 10 regular season matchups.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
KNICKS
G Miles McBride
G Mikal Bridges
C Mitchell Robinson
F Josh Hart
F Karl Anthony Towns
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
KNICKS
Jalen Brunson: Out - Ankle
OG Anunoby: Out - Hamstring
Miles McBride: Questionable - Personal
Kevin McCullar: Day-to-day - Nose
Betting Lines (via FanDuel)
Spread: Heat -1.5 (-114), Knicks +1.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Heat -122, Knicks +104
Total points scored: 241.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Nikola Jović on the rebounding issue: "I think we're not as bad as the stats show. I think it's a little bit mental now, the fact that we talk about it so much. But it's good, we need something like this. We need practices like this where we work on it, talk about it, watch film. Everybody's got to be more locked in."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
