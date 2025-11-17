How To Watch Miami Heat-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, MSG Network (New York)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), 880 AM ESPN New York, WFAN 66 AM/101.9 FM (New York)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (7-6) and New York Knicks (8-4) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Heat are 67-75 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 38-32 in home games and 29-43 in road games. The Knicks have won seven of the last 10 regular season matchups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

KNICKS

G Miles McBride

G Mikal Bridges

C Mitchell Robinson

F Josh Hart

F Karl Anthony Towns

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

KNICKS

Jalen Brunson: Out - Ankle

OG Anunoby: Out - Hamstring

Miles McBride: Questionable - Personal

Kevin McCullar: Day-to-day - Nose

Betting Lines (via FanDuel)

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-114), Knicks +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat -122, Knicks +104

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Nikola Jović on the rebounding issue: "I think we're not as bad as the stats show. I think it's a little bit mental now, the fact that we talk about it so much. But it's good, we need something like this. We need practices like this where we work on it, talk about it, watch film. Everybody's got to be more locked in."

