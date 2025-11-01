Miami Heat scoring star believes he's underrated
Respect has been a long time coming for Norman Powell.
A second-round pick who rose to a rotational player for the champion Toronto Raptors in 2019, Powell was traded thereafter to the Portland Trail Blazers before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and getting lost in the shadows of other superstars, from Kawhi Leonard to Dame Lillard to Paul George and James Harden and Leonard again.
But Powell's breakout in 2024-25, followed by his trade to the Miami Heat has put him more in the spotlight, even if Powell has missed the last two games with a groin injury. He averaged 24 points in this season's first three contests, and is set to return soon, maybe even Sunday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.
Powell had time to stop by the Amazon NBA set, along with Heat teammate Bam Adebayo, visiting with former players Udonis Haslem, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki. And in his understated way, he made it clear he believes he has been underrated.
Powell made the comments while walking the studio, where he and Adebayo also explained the Heat's new, more free-flowing offense. He attributed his status to having joined teams that already had superstars, and just trying to fit in.
"So you're kinda fly under the radar even though you're having great games. I could have 20 and 8 but you're with James, Russ, and Kawhi and PG and no matter how good your games are, they're promoting them."- Norman Powell
So why might Powell get more attention now? It's not because he's in a bigger market -- Miami is a downsize from Los Angeles, even if Powell didn't play for the Lakers, but the Clippers. It's because the Heat don't have that other guy everyone obsesses about. And they were 37-45 last season.
Tyler Herro is polarizing to many, but he hasn't played yet this season as he recovers from ankle surgery (he did make this road trip with the Heat but is likely a couple of weeks away). Adebayo is a captain and two-time Olympic champion and one of the game's highest-regarded defensive players, and he's also dating the WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, but he is not a volume scorer and isn't flamboyant in his media appearances.
So Powell's smooth game is getting him eyes. Whether the eyes stay on him with depend on the Heat's team success; they're working through a challenging opening schedule. That continues with the Lakers, Clippers (Powell will be a core story if he plays against his former team) and the Nuggets, before they return home.
Bam Adebayo has splashed past career norm in one statistic