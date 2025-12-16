Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Injury Update: Miami player will not return to game after rough fall
The Miami Heat announced that fourth-year forward Nikola Jovic will miss the rest of Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptor. Jovic injured his elbow after a mid-air collision and awkward landing in the first quarter.
A stretcher was brought out as teammates surrounded Jovic, but he declined to use and walked into the tunnel on his own, wearing an air cast.
Jovic is averaging 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19 minutes through 18 games in the 2025-2026 season.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip
Dru Smith: Available - Hip
Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Ankle
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
RAPTORS
RJ Barrett: Out - Knee
Jamison Battle: Out - Ankle
A.J. Lawson: Day-to-day: Hip
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Sportsnet (Toronto)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), Sportsnet 590 AM The Fan
VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-11) and Toronto Raptors (15-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Tonight’s game was added after both teams failed to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won five of the last six overall against Toronto. The Heat are 65-43 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 39-17 in home games and 26-26 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Simone Fontecchio
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
RAPTORS
G Immanuel Quickley
G Ja'Kobe Walter
C Jakob Poeltl
F Brandon Ingram
F Scottie Barnes
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -4.5 (-112), Raptors +6 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat -196, Raptors +164
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Raptors season and similarities: "This year, it's been almost mirror images, the style of play, where we've been in the conference, the aggressiveness, committment to defense. But I would say any year that the Heat and Toronto face each other, it always ends up being very competitive games.
