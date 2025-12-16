Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Injury Update: Miami player will not return to game after rough fall

The Miami Heat announced that fourth-year forward Nikola Jovic will miss the rest of Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptor. Jovic injured his elbow after a mid-air collision and awkward landing in the first quarter.

Heat says it's a right elbow injury for Nikola Jovic. He won't return to tonight's game. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 16, 2025

A stretcher was brought out as teammates surrounded Jovic, but he declined to use and walked into the tunnel on his own, wearing an air cast.

Nikola Jovic in good spirits after his awful landing.



Prayers to Niko for a quick recovery. (via @TwoWayDav) pic.twitter.com/jY7df5s64I — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 16, 2025

Jovic is averaging 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19 minutes through 18 games in the 2025-2026 season.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Dru Smith: Available - Hip

Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Ankle

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

RAPTORS

RJ Barrett: Out - Knee

Jamison Battle: Out - Ankle

A.J. Lawson: Day-to-day: Hip

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), Sportsnet 590 AM The Fan

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-11) and Toronto Raptors (15-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Tonight’s game was added after both teams failed to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won five of the last six overall against Toronto. The Heat are 65-43 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 39-17 in home games and 26-26 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Simone Fontecchio

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja'Kobe Walter

C Jakob Poeltl

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -4.5 (-112), Raptors +6 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -196, Raptors +164

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Raptors season and similarities: "This year, it's been almost mirror images, the style of play, where we've been in the conference, the aggressiveness, committment to defense. But I would say any year that the Heat and Toronto face each other, it always ends up being very competitive games.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA.