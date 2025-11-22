The Miami Heat rolled past the Chicago Bulls in route to their 10th win in the NBA season and now sit with a 2-1 record in NBA cup games. Even with below standard performances from Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat put up 143 points in their 36-point win over the Bulls

1. Kel'el Ware- A+

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kel'el Ware put together another complete game in Chicago. Ware had his seventh consecutive game with 10+ boards (a career high) while also scoring 20 points and gathering 2 steals and a block. Ware's presence was felt in all 28 of his minutes and his recent stretch is a major positive for the Heat. Ware got the start with Wiggins out and took advantage.

2. Pelle Larsson- A+

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson is the ultimate role player. And he played a great one in the victory over the Bulls. Pelle collected 16 points on 80% shooting (104.7 TS%), dished out 7 assists, nabbed 2 steals, and led the Heat with a +29 in his 26 minutes. Pelle's impact was enormous, even in the fourth quarter as the Heat pulled away, Pelle scored 6 points and dished out 5 of his assists, never taking the foot off the gas and keeping the lead out of the Bulls reach.

3. Keshad Johnson- A+

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

An A+ was an easy grade to give out to Keshad Johnson. Talk about making the most of your opportunity. With Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic sidelined, Johnson was thrown into the mix, and recorded himself a double-double, 14 points and 12 boards. Johnson also had a great impact defensively where he collected 2 blocks and a steal. That Heat have long thrived where players step up and fill a role, and Johnson did just that.

Rumor has it that Keshad Johnson sent this ball into orbit and it has yet to land.@hothothoops @5ReasonsSports #HEATNationpic.twitter.com/Xqag1pHFJ4 — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) November 22, 2025

Other Player Grades

Player Grade Bam Adebayo C+ Norman Powell C Davion Mitchell A Jaime Jaquez Jr. B+

Every player that got into the game for the Heat against the Bulls scored, and even without two of their top options they still scored 143 points. 16 games in and its now time to start taking the Miami Heat's offense for real. The formula is still clicking as they had 8 different guys in double figures and everybody really does eat in South Beach.

With Herro's return eminent, the offense should only improve.

Miami travels to Philadelphia for their next matchup 11/23.

