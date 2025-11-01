One Miami Heat player may struggle with their new offensive system
All the talk in the NBA has surprisingly been about the Miami Heat's new offense. With the bottom ten offense that has been repeated in Miami over the last few seasons, it had many fans thinking they would never see the day.
As Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell discussed with the Amazon Prime crew just a night ago, this is a free-flowing offense where zero plays are called. It keeps the defense unable to predict their next move.
The other key points of this system that they noted is clearing out the elbows at all times, which commonly were crowded in a Heat offense in the past, and allowing that initial ball-handler to operate in plenty of space. From there, it's just constant motion and filling the empty parts of the half-court.
"It's not going to be pick and rolls, it's not going to be a play every single time," Norman Powell noted when going over the offense's new outlook.
While many of the young guys on this team benefit from this constant transition sprint and free-flowing battle, there is one guy that it could be impacting in a different way.
Kel'el Ware.
The Miami Heat were 11th in frequency last season in utilizing their roll man out of a pick and roll action. Plenty of lob passes to Ware or short roll catches were maximized in his big rookie season.
But as Powell said, the Miami Heat are no longer living in a pick and roll world. The Heat now sit at 2.2% frequency of utilizing their roll man this season, which sits dead last in the NBA by a wide, wide margin.
That alone tells you that he's being forced to alter his game. That includes sitting out at the three point line much more often than he did last year. While his shooting ability is a definite weapon for years to come, many defenses view that as a win when he isn't around the basket making his presence felt.
He has doubled his three point attempts to kick off this season, jumping from 1.7 attempts a game to 3.4. The other element of this is that it's easier to get lost within the game without the constant screening involvement or touches around the basket. Erik Spoelstra wants his second year big man extremely engaged, as it's been the topic of the last few months.
Spoelstra discussed some of this after the loss to San Antonio, saying "Alright, how else can we make an impact on the game? For Kel'el, it might be 12 rebounds and three changed shots at the rim, playing with energy or whatever. Just whatever, just impact that unit where it's a positive."
So now it's all about the adjustments from here. Ware's offensive dominance may be decreasing as a roll big, but he can still put his fingerprints on things such as offensive rebounds, gravity in the dunker spot, running in transition, or not settling for open threes into hard attacks.
That starting spot will remain his for the foreseeable future, and they need a high energy Ware on both ends for the rest of this season.