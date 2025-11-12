Should the Miami Heat consider trading for 10-time NBA All-Star?

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks announced the firing of general manager Nico Harrison, the man who traded away Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first round pick.

There is now a whole lot of speculation going around, with many wondering what road the Mavs will go down, and whether or not Davis will be a part of it going forward. The Ringer's Zach Lowe discussed some possibilities on his podcast and brought up the Miami Heat as a potential trade candidate for the player who's made five All-NBA teams and five All-Defensive teams.

"If I’m the Heat, AD and Bam [Adebayo] is an interesting fit. Obviously team USA teammates, defensively they’d be awesome. I don't know how AD fits the offensive system that they're running this year, just so fast, crazy off-the-dribble driving, crazy No. 1 in pace, but the talent is the talent," Lowe said. "I do know Norman Powell fits the system really well and is eligible for a contract extension and will make much less than Anthony Davis and Andrew Wiggins is playing great."

In the first five games of this season, the 14 year-veteran averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks, converting on 52 percent of his shots and 27 percent of his threes. Ever since, Davis has been sidelined with a calf strain after dealing with a detached retina and an adductor strain last season.

However, trying to figure out a workable trade between the two teams is where things get very tough, as Lowe speaks to.

“I keep seeing Miami brought up, I guess because you just have to bring them up. The way the math works there is [Terry] Rozier, currently embroiled in stuff, plus pick one of Tyler Herro, currently injured and extension-eligible in his own right, Norman Powell, back healthy playing his butt off, or Andrew Wiggins, having maybe the best season of his career, even including the Golden State All-Star season. Pretty close to it anyway," Lowe said. "Obviously if I'm Dallas, I want [Kel'el] Ware, despite the fact that they already have centers, and/or picks, and the Heat have a couple of picks that they can trade."

The first, most obvious hurdle is Rozier's contract, since there hasn't been any resolution since the guard was arrested by the FBI. Even if Rozier was active and available to play, a $26.6 million contract, although expiring, for a guy was one of the worst players in the league last season on both ends is probably not a very attractive trade piece for other teams.

If Rozier isn't a part of a trade package, the Heat would have to combine two of Herro, Powell and Wiggins' salaries. With the Mavs moving on from Davis in this case, it'd seem unlikely that they would want to acquire veterans of Powell and Wiggins' caliber, who are ready to help win-now teams and playing for new contracts next summer.

Herro is a different story. The 26 year-old is set to earn a new contract extension, (eligible for up to four years, $207 million), which makes things even more complicated. If the Heat feel they and Herro aren't close enough in contract extension discussions, there is definitely a case to be made for acquiring the 2020 champion and his two-way impact.

If the Mavs are looking to rebuild, they'd likely ask for some combination of the Heat's young players, between Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakućionis), and/or draft picks. To me, that is ultimately what would prevent a trade like this from happening.

Also, since the Heat are looking to remain under the luxury tax and the Mavs are already at the first apron, putting together a deal that makes financial sense under these parameters is a difficult puzzle to solve without turning it into a multi-team trade.

The best trade I was able to put together under these circumstances was:

Dallas Mavericks receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Keshad Johnson, future first round pick

Miami Heat receive: Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin, Dante Exum

The Heat are rolling right now despite several missed games from their best players. When considering that along with the fact that Davis played just 51 games last season and has been trending in the wrong direction, this doesn't strike me as the type of move the Heat would make at the moment, for as intriguing as the talent acquisition would be.

Also, as Lowe goes on to say, the package probably isn't that alluring for the Mavs.

"Miami takes a look at everything, I don't know that that's a particularly enticing package if I'm the Mavericks," Lowe concluded. "Again, I don't know where the crazy package is going to be."

