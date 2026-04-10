The Terry Rozier Disaster Is Finally Over for the Heat

The Miami Heat have officially waived Terry Rozier, bringing an end to what can only be described as one of the most disappointing chapters in recent franchise history.

The Miami Heat are waiving guard Terry Rozier today, sources tell ESPN. Rozier had been placed on leave by the NBA since October after federal indictments into sports gambling activity. Miami will open up a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/AV9lRxPLjB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2026

When the Heat acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick, the move was supposed to inject scoring punch and shot creation into a team trying to maximize its championship window around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Instead, it unraveled quickly and painfully.

A Trade That Backfired

From the moment Rozier arrived, the fit never made sense. He’s a high-usage guard who thrives with the ball in his hands, but Miami’s offense already revolves around Butler and its system-based approach under Erik Spoelstra. Rozier struggled to find rhythm, often forcing shots and disrupting the team’s flow rather than elevating it.

What made matters worse is what Miami gave up. A first-round pick is a premium asset, especially for a team that relies on internal development and smart roster construction. That pick is now gone, and there’s little to show for it.

Off-Court Issues and Declining Value

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rozier’s on-court struggles were only part of the problem. Rozier was arrested on October 23, 2025, as part of a federal FBI investigation into an illegal sports betting scheme. The NBA placed him on leave following the arrest.

That’s what ultimately crippled Miami’s flexibility this season.

Rozier was on an expiring contract worth roughly $25 million, a type of deal that is usually gold at the trade deadline. Expiring contracts can help facilitate bigger moves, match salaries, or bring in impactful players. But in this case, the Heat couldn’t use it. There was no market. No interest. Teams simply didn’t want to take the risk. Instead of being a valuable trade chip, Rozier became dead weight.

A Missed Opportunity That Hurt the Season

This is where the situation becomes even more frustrating for Miami fans. The Heat held onto Rozier far longer than they probably should have. There were opportunities earlier in the season to cut ties, open up a roster spot, or at least attempt a buyout scenario that could have provided some flexibility. Instead, he lingered on the roster, taking up cap space. A $25 million slot tied up in a non-contributor is the kind of inefficiency that can derail a season.

Now, with Rozier officially waived, the Heat can finally move forward. But the damage is done.