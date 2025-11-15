The first of a two game set for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks kicked off tonight in New York, as one team was Jalen Brunson-less, while the other remained Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro-less.

The Heat won the first match-up back on October 26th at home in Miami, as it was actually one of Miami's three lowest point totals of the season.

It was pure offense on both ends for most of this game, but the other side of the floor was less impressive.

So let's get into some takeaways from tonight's game:

1. Dealing with Karl Anthony Towns.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

31 points. 11 of 16 shooting. 6 threes. That was the stat-line of Karl-Anthony Towns...at halftime tonight. Without Bam Adebayo playing, the Heat just had absolutely nobody to match up with him whatsoever. Kel'el Ware spent time on him, but he doesn't have the quickness to stay with him on the perimeter. Andrew Wiggins spent time on him, but he just can't alter his shot like bigger guys can. He was able to get whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted both from beyond the arc and inside. The Heat gave up 78 points in the first half, and it all started with Towns setting the tone. Offensive rebounds were the main concern coming into this game, but that undersized matchup surpassed everything else on defense.

2. Heat out and running yet again.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Things were moving fast on both ends of the floor tonight. Even while the Heat struggled to slow the Knicks down early, they stayed linear for long stretches due to their fast, early clock offense. Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Kel'el Ware were primary forces in getting Miami good shots in both the half-court and transition. It's one thing to be able to play fast whenever your getting stops and forcing turnovers. But it's another to sustain that style even when constantly taking the ball out of the net after made baskets. Credit to Miami for never looking discouraged on that end. While this quick style and running match can be a bit taxing, I don't see it deteriorating any time soon. It seems it's here to stay.

3. One single possession sums up the Heat's current state.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

With 10:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Heat down 8, Landry Shamet, who was scorching all night long, put up a three that was off the mark. Jordan Clarkson grabbed the offensive rebound and put up a quick layup, which Ware deflected out of bounds: Knicks ball. Clarkson took an immediate 15 foot jumper shortly after, while Mitchell Robinson just reached over multiple Heat defenders with ease to grab yet another offensive board. A kick-out to Shamet for another three, and he was fouled sending him to the line. That one possession sums things up for the Heat pretty well. Second chance points are killer for this team right now. A rough outing for Nikola Jovic led to five fouls through three quarters, leading to a Keshad Johnson insertion at the five. That being the next guy in line to clean up the defensive rebounds just shows the Heat's current dilemma in the front-court.