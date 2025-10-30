What is the Miami Heat plan for Victor Wembanyama?
The Heatles made the pilgrimage to San Antonio for their Thursday evening matchup with the Spurs, one of two undefeated West teams left. Norman Powell and Pelle Larsson think it will be an early-season measuring stick for the club, too. Interestingly, their styles couldn’t be more different aside from having top-notch defenses.
The Heat are the fastest team in the league during the early season, 13th in 3-point attempts, and barely run any pick-and-roll. When asked about the secret sauce to playing quickly and guarding well, coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t share the answer, but said he hoped it continues.
The Spurs are third to last in pace, take 10 less trifectas per game and almost double Miami’s screen rolls. On top of that, San Antonio’s superstar specimen, Victor Wembanyama has changed his offensive approach, making himself a more potent weapon.
Spoelstra said you can’t expect the man guarding him to “just handle his business.” Keep in mind that Wemby is taking six fewer 3-pointers per game this season and attacking the body more often. It’s resulted in him more than doubling his free throw attempts and logging a career high efficiency in close-range scoring.
Spoelstra added that the other four defenders have to be activated to slow him down. “He’s definitely earned that kind of respect right now.”
Both these teams last met in January, and the Heat overwhelmed them in large part because of their two bigs- Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware- getting time together. When Spoelstra was asked what he wanted to see from Ware in his matchup with Wembanyama, he referenced the on-ball defense. Adebayo said defending without fouling is the biggest key.
As much as the Heat have to key in on defense, the half-court attack could be a serious challenge while Wemby is on the floor. Even in his third year, opponents have trouble gauging the length of his arms, getting viciously rejected. Miami’s big man, who is not guarded by him, has to punish his matchup, which will probably be Harrison Barnes before a switch. If that’s Adebayo for most of the game, the Heat can live with a poor field goal percentage, but need him to get to the line like he has been lately.
To boot, Tyler Herro, who is out recovering from foot/ankle surgery, got some shots up with zero intensity at the end of shootaround.
Heat's leading scorer likely out against the Spurs