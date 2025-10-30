Victor Wembanyama vs Kel'el Ware duel returns, plus more keys to Heat-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have a goal in mind before Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat, which is the ability to start 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.
"Let's beat that record," Victor Wembanyama said before tonight's match-up with the Heat.
As for Miami's point of view, they're ready to break up that party and ultimately match the Spurs' 4-1 record by the end of the night.
With some fun match-ups and a truly impressive start to the season on the line, here are some keys to tonight's game:
1. Victor Wembanyama vs Kel'el Ware...again.
Whether he admits it or not, Kel'el Ware always seems to step right up to the plate when it's time to face young star Victor Wembanyama. In Ware's breakout game in his rookie season, he put up 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks to lead Miami to a win over the Spurs in dominant fashion. Fast forward to the preseason this year, he walked away with a stat-line of 29 points and 12 rebounds. The facts are the facts: he gets up for this match-up. With Ware finding himself slotted strongly into the starting lineup this time around, it'll be interesting to see how he holds up yet again. More than the gaudy numbers, this match-up just increases Ware's engagement overall, which is always the most important thing. Prepare for highlights on both ends when these two go toe to toe.
2. Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins: perimeter defense will decide the winner.
While Wembanyama is the headliner of this team, the way to get beat by the San Antonio Spurs is by letting their guard room have their way as attackers. Once Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Dylan Harper start shrinking the court by getting into the lane, it changes the trajectory of the defense due to the inability to leave Wemby at any point inside. The Heat are going to need their perimeter defenders such as Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith to really apply that pressure. The Spurs aren't attempting a ton of threes, as they currently sit 27th in the league, but what they have done well is get to the line a ton, as they sit fourth in free throw attempts. Somebody like Pelle Larsson will have to limit fouls in this match-up, because that's how the Spurs offense finds its rhythm.
3. Life with Norman Powell vs life without Norman Powell as his availability remains in the air.
Norman Powell found success in his short stint against the Spurs in preseason, putting together an efficient 18 points. As seen against the Hornets 48 hours ago without him, the Heat still found ways to score on their way to a 144 point night. But the Spurs' defense is not the Hornets. San Antonio currently has the second best defensive numbers in the NBA to start the season, and their system actually cuts off a lot of the things the Heat intend to do. Miami's new game-plan, aside from running in transition, consists of constant paint attacks into kick-outs, after the defense collapses to the ball. The thing about he Spurs is they are able to stay home on shooters for a lot of the time, since Wembanyama is an independent deterrent at the rim. Pretty much, it's clear the outside shooting of Norman Powell would be heavily needed in this type of match-up. If he's unable to go, the Heat are going to need another strong shooting night from their role guys.